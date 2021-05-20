Upcoming August 2021 Marvel Comics revealed: FF celebrates 60 years and Black Panther relaunches

The full Marvel Comics August 2021 solicitations have arrived, showing off the comic books and comic book collections coming in the final days of summer from the Avengers, X-Men, Spider-Man, Star Wars, and more.



Over in the flagship Avengers title, 'World War Hulk' will be underway by August's Avengers #47. Whereas the storyline kicked off with She-Hulk being hunted by the Russian government superteam Winter Guard, we learn today they're doing it to enlist her in the Black Widow training program, the Red Room.



Speaking of Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff will be celebrating the fiftieth issue of her self-titled series in August with Black Widow #10, the fourth volume of her title.



Staying on the good news bandwagon, the former Avengers power couple of Captain Marvel and War Machine are back on. After breaking up back in February's Captain Marvel #26, those two are back on - and taking a little time for themselves for a vacation. What could possibly go wrong? (This is superhero comics, so yeah, something goes wrong).



For those that haven't been keeping up on the latest news, August will also see the relaunch of Marvel's Black Panther title, with the new creative team of John Ridley and Juann Cabal. That's right, John Ridley of the film 12 Years a Slave and the current The Other History of the DC Universe comic.



For those of us hooked on the monthly schedule of most superhero comics, be warned - several of Marvel's major ongoings are skipping August. The publisher hasn't given a reason, but we expect them to resume the following month. The affected titles are Excalibur, Non-Stop Spider-Man, New Mutants, SWORD, Shang-Chi, Eternals, Champions, and the Reptil limited series.

Upcoming Marvel comic books August 2021 Spotlight

FANTASTIC FOUR #35

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

FANTASTIC FOUR #35

DAN SLOTT & MARK WAID (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR., PAUL RENAUD & Jason Loo (A)

Cover by MARK BROOKS • Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Variant Cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE

Hidden Gem Variant Cover by JACK KIRBY VARIANT COVER BY PAUL RENAUD • VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

MARVEL GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

A TITANIC 60TH ANNIVERSARY ISSUE!

The entire Kang bloodline is out to destroy every era of the Fantastic Four! How can Reed, Sue, Ben and Johnny hope to survive simultaneous attacks across their lifetimes by Rama Tut, the Scarlet Centurion, Kang the Conqueror and Kang’s final descendant, the sinister Scion?! Join the FF and some special surprise guest stars as John Romita Jr. returns to Marvel and joins forces with writer Dan Slott for this celebratory adventure! Marvel’s First Family will literally never be the same again!

Plus: Mark Waid and Paul Renaud deliver dramatic new insights into the origin of the fabulous foursome in an all-new anniversary tale!

96 PGS./PERFECT BOUND/Rated T …$9.99

BLACK PANTHER #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BLACK PANTHER #1

JOHN RIDLEY (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI • HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

MARVEL GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE • VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA, JR.

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA, JR. • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

NEW CREATIVE TEAM, NEW DIRECTION – “THE LONG SHADOW” STARTS HERE!

Academy Award-winning writer John Ridley and Stormbreaker artist Juann Cabal launch an all-new BLACK PANTHER series with an action-packed espionage story that will upend everything in T’Challa’s life and have ramifications for the entire Marvel Universe!

Secrets from T’Challa’s past have come back to haunt him! Fresh from returning from his travels in space, Black Panther receives an unexpected and urgent message from a Wakandan secret agent! Now T’Challa must race the clock not only to save his agent, but also to keep his true agenda under wraps. Because if the truth comes out, it could cost T’Challa everything…

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SINISTER WAR #3 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SINISTER WAR #3 (OF 4)

NICK SPENCER (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

Connecting Variant COVER by MARK BAGLEY

HANDBOOK VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON

VARIANT COVER BY JEFFREY VEREGGE

Variant COVER by TBA

• You haven’t read the end of SINISTER WAR #2 yet, but when you do, YOU WILL BE VERY MAD YOU HAD TO WAIT TWO WEEKS FOR THIS!

• Things have never been worse for Spider-Man, and it’ll be a MIRACLE if he makes it through this alive.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SINISTER WAR #4 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SINISTER WAR #4 (OF 4)

NICK SPENCER (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

Connecting Variant COVER by MARK BAGLEY

HANDBOOK VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON

VARIANT COVER BY JEFFREY VEREGGE

Variant COVER by TBA

• Things just got worse for Spider-Man. It didn’t seem possible, but it’s true.

• If you think you have seen Spider-Man take a beating, you haven’t seen anything this brutal.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #72

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #72

NICK SPENCER (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Variant Cover by CARLOS GOMEZ

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

HANDBOOK VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON

• Over in Sinister War, Spider-Man is facing two Sinister Sixes.

• But, then, what is he doing HERE?

• Just want to say, trying not to spoil – you don’t quite understand how intense and impossible this situation is for Peter Parker.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #73

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #73

NICK SPENCER (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Variant Cover by FEDERICO VICENTIN

HANDBOOK VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON

• We can’t tell you a single thing that happens here without spoiling just about every issue that comes out between the time you’re reading this and when ASM #73 comes out.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KANG THE CONQUEROR #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KANG THE CONQUEROR #1 (OF 5)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A)

Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JUANN CABAL

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

THE ORIGIN OF KANG!

The man called Kang the Conqueror has been a pharaoh, a villain, a warlord of the space ways and even, on rare occasions, a hero. Across all timelines, one fact seemed absolute: Time means nothing to Kang the Conqueror.

But the truth is more complex. Kang is caught in an endless cycle of creation and destruction dictated by time and previously unseen by any but the Conqueror himself. A cycle that could finally explain the enigma that is Kang. And a cycle that begins and ends with an old and broken Kang sending his younger self down a dark path…

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1 (OF 5)

LEAH WILLIAMS (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A) • COVER BY VALERIO SCHITI

Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

SPOILER Variant Cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY DAVID FINCH

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

HEADSHOT VARIANT BY TODD NAUCK

VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

THE STORY THAT WILL SHAKE KRAKOA TO ITS CORE!

A horrific murder. A shocking revelation. A trial that will divide the new mutant nation. Leah Williams and Valerio Schiti bring you a new epic that threatens the Reign of X and will upend the world of mutants. The truth is hidden, the danger is far from over, and the trial has begun

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE #1 (OF 5)

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR (A) • Cover by DAVE WILKINS

Variant Cover by GAMES WORKSHOP

Design Variant Cover by EDGAR SALAZAR

SURVIVE THE GRIM DARKNESS OF THE

FUTURE WITH THE SISTERS OF BATTLE!

A squad of Adepta Sororitas, led by CANONESS VERIDYAN arrive on planet Siscia to retrieve a lost Inquisitorial acolyte and put down a heretical uprising. As Novitiate GHITA’S first mission with her Order gets underway, what should be an easy mission turns into something much worse, as an unknown force deep within the subterranean city of the planet rears its ugly head!

It’s no-holds-barred action, mystery, and daemons galore as the all-female military force lets bolters blaze and flamers scorch in this all-new saga! Show your faith and fervor to the Emperor by joining us for the start of the next phase of WARHAMMER comics at Marvel!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1 (OF 5)

TOM TAYLOR, ED BRISSON, JAMES STOKOE (W)

James Stokoe, Whilce Portacio, and Phil Noto (A)

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Variant Cover by KYLE HOTZ

Variant Cover by JAMES STOKOE

Variant Cover by Ryan Stegman

LIKE A CLASSIC BLACK & WHITE MOVIE, BUT WITH WAY MORE BLOOD!

What’s black, white, and red all over? Three blood-drenched tales of violence and mayhem led by Marvel’s Mirthful Mercenary himself, Deadpool! You want to see today’s top talent take it to the hilt to bring you the wildest Wade Wilson adventures yet?! This is the book for you! It’s as plain as black and white. And red.

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

CABLE: RELOADED #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CABLE: RELOADED #1

AL EWING (W) • BOB QUINN (A) • Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

DEADPOOL 30TH VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

THE BIG GUN IS BACK!

It’s a new era, in a new galaxy, that’s under siege from a deadly new threat...but you can still rely on one man. Cable is locked, loaded and landing on the deadliest planet in X-history – to steal the ultimate weapon...and stop the LAST ANNIHILATION!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

WINTER GUARD #1 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WINTER GUARD #1 (OF 4)

RYAN CADY (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • Cover by TONI INFANTE

Variant Cover by KIM JACINTO

Variant Cover by KEN LASHLEY

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

WINTER COMES FOR THE WHITE WIDOW & THE RED GUARDIAN!

Russia is cleaning house! And when the Red Guardian starts hunting down state secrets, he puts himself right back in his home country’s crosshairs — dragging the White Widow along with him. But the motherland has new heroes now…and not even the Red Room could have prepared Alexei and Yelena for the Winter Guard’s retribution. Bold twists and bombastic action abound as Jason Aaron’s Winter Guard tracks down two of Russia’s dirtiest secrets! Don’t miss the chills and thrills of Ryan Cady and Jan Bazaldua’s new epic thriller!

40 pages, RATED T+, $4.99

DEFENDERS #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DEFENDERS #1 (OF 5)

AL EWING (W) • JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN

DEADPOOL 30TH VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

SILVER SURFER VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

SILVER SURFER BLACK VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

REBORN VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS PACHECO

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

SUPERSTARS AL EWING & JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ REUNITE

FOR A COSMOS-COLLIDING JOURNEY!

When existence itself faces extraordinary threats, it needs an extraordinary defense! That’s when you call...THE DEFENDERS!

DOCTOR STRANGE and the MASKED RAIDER take a non-team of Marvel’s weirdest, wildest heroes on a mission that will uncover the hidden architecture of reality itself! This cosmos was not the first to exist...but if the DEFENDERS can’t track Marvel’s oldest villain through the deepest trenches of time — it might be the last!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DARKHAWK #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DARKHAWK #1 (OF 5)

KYLE HIGGINS (W) • JUANAN RAMÍREZ (A) • Cover by IBAN COELLO

Design Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Variant cover by Leinil Francis Yu

Variant cover by Ron Lim

Variant cover by Mico Suayan

Hidden Gem variant cover by Mike Deodato JR.

Who is the ALL-NEW DARKHAWK?

Connor Young is a seventeen-year-old star basketball player with the world ahead of him, until a surprising medical diagnosis changes everything. But what happens when a mysterious amulet finds him and gives him powers beyond belief? What will he do with these new abilities? Get in on the ground floor as KYLE HIGGINS (RISE OF ULTRAMAN, Radiant Black) and JUANAN RAMÍREZ (WEB OF VENOM) start a new era.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS: TECH-ON #1 (OF 6)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS: TECH-ON #1 (OF 6)

JIM ZUB (W) • CHAMBA (A)

Cover by EIICHI SHIMIZU

Variant Cover by CHAMBA

VARIANT COVER BY JAMES STOKOE

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

TOY VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

When the Red Skull wields a strange new power that strips heroes of their powers and threatens the entire world, the Avengers turn to Tony Stark’s experimental new technology to save us all. Here come the Iron Avengers — Avengers Tech-On!

Sleek high-tech power suits bristling with energy and amped-up attack power face off against super villains enhanced to match. It’s mechs and mayhem in the Marvel Mighty Manner!

Avengers Tech-On is a sentai-inspired action-adventure series produced in partnership with Bandai Namco of Japan, written by Jim Zub (Uncanny Avengers, Champions) and illustrated by Jeff “Chamba” Cruz (Venom: The End, Street Fighter)!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

EXTREME CARNAGE: RIOT #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

EXTREME CARNAGE: RIOT #1

ALYSSA WONG (W) • FRAN GALAN (A) • Cover by SKAN

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYMA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JEFF JOHNSON

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

SYMBIOTE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Carnage may be building an army, but his ultimate goal remains shrouded in mystery. What is his endgame? And how many will he massacre to achieve it?

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

EXTREME CARNAGE: LASHER #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

EXTREME CARNAGE: LASHER #1

CLAY MCLEOD CHAPMAN (W) • CHRIS MOONEYHAM (A) • Cover by SKAN

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYMA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JEFF JOHNSON

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

SYMBIOTE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

WITNESS THE BIRTH OF A NEW SYMBIOTE!

Four issues into the Carnage event of the summer and the bodies just keep piling up – including some of the Venomaniacs the Mighty Marveldom know and love! But now is not a time to mourn for fallen heroes (or their symbiotes). CARNAGE is on the loose, and he’s building an army…

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING FANTASY #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING FANTASY #2 (OF 5)

KAARE ANDREWS (W) • KAARE ANDREWS (A/C)

Variant Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Variant Cover by FELIPE MASSAFERA

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

EXPERIENCE THESE HEROES LIKE NEVER BEFORE!

Each of our heroes from across time and space seem to have found their tribes in this strange new land of wonder. But World War II Cap, Teenaged Spidey and Spy-School Black Widow soon discover that every paradise has its own costs and, eventually, everyone must pay! Is there a way to avoid the coming war? Or is fate the flute that leads us to our inevitable end? Our Amazing Fantasy continues!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE: SPIRIT RIDER #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE: SPIRIT RIDER #1

TABOO & B. EARL (W) • PAUL DAVIDSON (A) • Cover by TAKASHI OKAZAKI

Variant Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Variant Cover by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

SHE’S LIKE NO GHOST RIDER YOU’VE EVER SEEN!

SHE IS KUSHALA — A SORCERER SUPREME, A SPIRIT OF VENGEANCE…AND THE SAVIOR OF JOHNNY BLAZE’S SOUL!

Blaze has been through a lot lately, from ascending the throne of Hell to nearly murdering his former allies on the Avengers. But his nightmare is far from over. Something — or someone — is haunting him, and only a Ghost Rider with the powers of a Sorcerer Supreme can find out why. The dynamic writing duo of Taboo (of the Black Eyed Peas) and B. Earl expand the Rider mythos with an action-packed special that will kick off a brand-new era of vengeance! Kushala’s about to be the hottest thing in hell.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

MARVEL’S VOICES: IDENTITY #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARVEL’S VOICES: IDENTITY #1

GENE LUEN YANG, CHRISTINA STRAIN, GREG PAK, MAURENE GOO & MORE! (W)

Marcus To, Jason Loo, Creees Lee, Lynne Yoshii and more! (A) • Cover by JIM CHEUNG Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

VARIANT COVER BY MASHAL AHMED • VARIANT COVER BY RIAN GONZALES

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

CELEBRATING THE GREATEST ASIAN SUPER HEROES AND CREATORS FROM ACROSS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE!

Some of the best Asian super heroes in comics are getting the spotlight in this special action-packed and heartfelt issue! Shang-Chi! Ms. Marvel! Jubilee! Silk! Jimmy Woo! Come celebrate these amazing and legendary heroes from new and established Asian creators that will surely expand “the world outside your window!” Plus: Be prepared for some big and special surprises that can only be told in the Mighty Marvel Manner!

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$5.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1

SALADIN AHMED & JED MACKAY (W)

LUCA MARESCA & Juan Ferreyra (A)

Cover by KIM JACINTO

Connecting Variant Cover by RON LIM

Variant Cover by Tony Fleecs

FIGHT AT THE MUSEUM!

Miles Morales is investigating a series of monster attacks in Brooklyn when he runs into Ms. Marvel’s friend and ally AMULET!

Together they connect the monsters to a series of cursed magical objects. But who activated them, and why? And can Spider-Man and Amulet find out before the monsters take them down too?

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: Part 6 (of 8) of “Infinite Fury”!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL #1

AL EWING & JED MACKAY (W)

FLAVIANO & JUAN FERREYRA (A)

Cover by Mike McKone

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY Nic Klein

Hercules has always been known as the Prince of Power…that is until a younger prince showed up to out-muscle him! With the aid of an all-powerful Infinity Stone, even a complete idiot can develop the quads, delts and abs of a Prince of Power...but why was it THIS idiot? Focus on your core, True Believers – the answers will shock you to it!

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: Part 7 (of 8) of “Infinite Fury”!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS ANNUAL #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS ANNUAL #1

JED MACKAY (W) • TRAVEL FOREMAN (A) • Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

“INFINITE DESTINIES” CONCLUDES!

The last secret of the Infinity Stones and Infinity Stone-Bearers is revealed here. Meet the new character who beats Captain America and Iron Man within an inch of their lives. What saves them? This character’s other desires.

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: The conclusion of “Infinite Fury”!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

MOON KNIGHT #2

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MOON KNIGHT #2

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A) • Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

Variant Cover by DAVID FINCH

Hidden Gem Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA SR.

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

MARVEL GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

Moon Knight has established his territory, and the people within it are under the protection of his Midnight Mission. But what happens when those very people are turned into weapons against him? When gangs of elderly residents leave a trail of bizarre violence, Moon Knight must put his body, mind and very soul on the line to get to the bottom of it.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Upcoming Marvel comic books August 2021 X-Men

X-MEN #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-MEN #2

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage COVER BY INHYUK LEE

NEW LINE-UP TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ALWAYS BET ON X!

As threats hurtle toward the Earth from all sides, the fearless X-Men fight a seemingly unstoppable wave of annihilation…but even more dangerous threats lurk in the darkness, ready to strike in secret.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WAY OF X #5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WAY OF X #5

SI SPURRIER (W) • BOB QUINN (A) • Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Variant Cover by DAVID BALDEÓN

THIS IS THE WAY!

• What happens when the third law of Krakoa is broken?

• What happens when all other solutions have failed?

• What happens when Nightcrawler finally finds the Way?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #6

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #6

VITA AYALA (W) • Paco Medina (A) • Cover by R.B. SILVA

Variant Cover by BERNARD CHANG

NO ONE LIKES GOODBYES!

• The Hellfire Gala is here! A.K.A. the most important party of the YEAR!

• The truth finally comes out for the COTA kids.

• Plus: A heartbreaking goodbye…maybe, forever?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-CORP #4

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-CORP #4

TINI HOWARD (W) • ALBERTO FOCHE (A)

COVER BY DAVID AJA

variant cover by David Lopez

SINGLE POINT OF FAILURE!

When a deal doesn’t go as expected, it’s important to be open to new investors. Enter Selene and Mastermind: two potential stakeholders who stand willing to prove their worth. Everyone loves you when you’re on top, but who comes through in the clutch?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HELLIONS #14

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

HELLIONS #14

ZEB WELLS (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A)

cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Asian American and Pacific Islander

Heritage VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

THE LOCUS VILE RETURNS!

TARN THE UNCARING and his murderous LOCUS VILE take revenge on MR. SINISTER and the HELLIONS! But the Hellions are ready for the rematch! Well…sort of.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-MEN LEGENDS #6

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-MEN LEGENDS #6

PETER DAVID (W) • TODD NAUCK (A/C)

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Variant cover by Philip Tan

WOLFSBANE UNLEASHED!

Renegade mutants have taken hostages at the Latverian embassy…and DR. DOOM isn’t happy about it! And with one of X-FACTOR’S own in their clutches, it’s going to be a super-powered battle on multiple fronts as innocent lives hang in the balance!

Experience these villains’ first battle in the dramatic conclusion to this all-new adventure set during Peter David’s original X-FACTOR run!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE #22

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-FORCE #22

BENJAMIN PERCY (W)

ROBERT GILL (A)

COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant Cover by Marco Mastrazzo

FATAL FLORA!

The material makeup of MAN-SLAUGHTER has been used to infect and control an army of unwilling agents! Can X-FORCE get to the root of the problem before DR. BLOODROOT kills again?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

MARAUDERS #23

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARAUDERS #23

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • ZE CARLOS (A)

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SCREAMING INTO BATTLE!

As new problems face mutantkind in Ireland, the Marauders bring in Banshee for some assistance. Meanwhile…one prominent member of Verendi has their mind changed.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #15

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WOLVERINE #15

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ADAM KUBERT (A/C)

Variant Cover by Gerardo Zaffino

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

BLACKMORE’S FIGHT!

WOLVERINE comes face-to-face with Arakkii pirate crime lord SEVYR BLACKMORE! But will their fight lead Logan to the clues he needs to catch SOLEM, or put him right where the manipulative mutant wants him?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Upcoming Marvel comic books August 2021 Spider-Man

SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY ANNUAL #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY ANNUAL #1

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A)

Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY

Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

A Special Encore Return to the World of SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY by the Original Creative Team!

SPIDER-MAN. He’s a threat. He’s a menace. And J. JONAH JAMESON will do whatever it takes to make the world see it! But in this companion piece to last year’s hit miniseries SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY, will the decades of his obsession bear fruit for Jonah…or be his destruction?

CHIP ZDARSKY and MARK BAGLEY reunite for this story told in a world where Marvel’s beloved characters aged in real time!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN #3 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN #3 (OF 5)

KEVIN SHINICK (W)

ALBERTO ALBURQUERQUE (A)

Cover by GURIHIRU

• The Worldwide Engineering Brigade lives up to its name, this time taking a trip around the world to find a dastardly hacker, intent on stealing all their best tech!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #2 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • GREG LAND (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

While SPIDER-MAN is trapped in the Crossroads Dimension with THE RAMPAGING HULK… BLACK CAT must find her man Spidey with the help of a certain SORCERER SUPREME!

The Symbiote Spider-Man creative team continues to bring you unrevealed tales from Peter Parker and the Symbiote’s past in the Modern Marvel Manner you know and love!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #14

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SPIDER-WOMAN #14

KARLA PACHECO (W) • PERE PERÉZ (A)

Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

MARVEL GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

• Did you think, just because there were some done-in-one crazy action issues, that this arc WASN’T SERIOUS?!?!?!

• You are WRONG, True Believer, as this issue picks up all the Keyser Soze clues we’ve been leaving around and slaps you in the face with them.

• All we can say without spoiling more is that Jessica Drew is in for the fight of her life and you do not want to miss it!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER’S SHADOW #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER’S SHADOW #5 (OF 5)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

WHAT IF PETER PARKER BECAME VENOM?

By choosing to keep the symbiote, Spider-Man let himself become a monster. Now, with the help of Mary Jane and the Fantastic Four, he’s managed to reclaim control. But if the symbiote can’t have Peter, then it will just have to take the rest of the Marvel Universe. The shocking finale of this bold new approach to “What If..?” stories!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK CAT #9

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BLACK CAT #9

JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

VARIANT COVER BY SWAY

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

MARVEL GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

“INFINITY SCORE” Continues!

• The hottest new character of the last five years, STAR, brings her reality-warping powers to bear in THE BLACK CAT!

• Who hired Felicia to do this job? Why do they want this infinite power?

• AND HOW DOES FELICIA THINK SHE IS GOING TO LIVE THROUGH THIS?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MILES MORALES: MARVEL TALES #1

MILES MORALES: MARVEL TALES #1

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by SARA PICHELLI

Cover by JOSHUA “SWAY” SWABY • VIRGIN VARIANT Cover by JOSHUA “SWAY” SWABY A 21st-century sensation swings his way into superstardom as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories and highlights some of Marvel’s most impressive talent from the past eight decades! And when the Peter Parker of the Ultimate Universe falls, young Miles Morales steps up as his world’s new Spider-Man! From the brilliant creative pairing of Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli comes a web-slinger for the modern era — but who is Miles? How did he get his powers? What deadly dangers will he face? And how will he live up to Peter’s legacy? Find out in his debut scene from ULTIMATE FALLOUT #4 and the mythos-making ULTIMATE COMICS SPIDER-MAN (2011) #1-5!

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$7.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #29

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #29

SALADIN AHMED (W) • Christopher Allen (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

MARVEL GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

• “The Clone Saga” is over, but it leaves Miles and the people he loves permanently changed.

• You may think we’re joking or blowing it out of proportion, but I promise you, we are not.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SILK #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SILK #5 (OF 5)

MAURENE GOO (W) • TAKESHI MIYAZAWA (A) • Cover by R

Variant Cover by JUDY JONG

MARVEL GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

ENTER THE DEMON!

• It all comes down to this!!!

• Silk has one chance to stop Kasha from unleashing an ancient demon god!

• She’ll have to join forces with an unlikely ally to do it.

• And some shocking revelations turn Silk’s world upside-down!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Upcoming Marvel comic books August 2021

ALIEN #6

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALIEN #6

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A) • Cover by INHYUK LEE

VARIANT BY SALVADOR LARROCA

VARIANT BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT BY JAY ANACLETO

IT ALL COMES CRASHING DOWN!

• Epsilon Station is losing its orbit.

• Gabriel Cruz is losing his son.

• Can anything be saved?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

© 2021 20th Century Studios.

THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #5 (OF 5)

KYLE HIGGINS & MAT GROOM (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A)

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

KAIJU VARIANT COVER BY Arthur ADAMS

PHOTO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

It’s man-made Kaiju vs. real-deal Kaiju vs. Ultraman — on a shifting battlefield of ice and fire, with thousands of lives at stake!

When the smoke clears, will Ultraman be left standing? And if not, will it be because of the Kaiju battle… or the unexpected betrayal of a trusted friend?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

© TSUBURAYA PRODUCTIONS

THE MARVELS #4

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THE MARVELS #4

KURT BUSIEK (W) • YILDIRAY CINAR (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant Cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

Spider-Man! Iron Man! Captain America! The Black Cat! Dr. Strange! Aero! The X-Men! And more! Cataclysm in Siancong and action in Manhattan! Heroes gather, mysteries deepen and some college kids have a very bad day! Global danger, personal dilemmas, fighter planes, eldritch power…this one’s got it all!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

GAMMA FLIGHT #3 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GAMMA FLIGHT #3 (OF 5)

AL EWING & CRYSTAL FRASIER (W) • LAN MEDINA (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Connecting Variant Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

Variant Cover by KYLE HOTZ

AMERICAN GAMMA!

Who is after Gamma Flight? You’ve been calling for them since IMMORTAL HULK’s early days — well, True Believer, we’re here to deliver. Come to GAMMA FLIGHT for all the radioactive wonder you’ve been missing — and the characters you love to hate.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL HULK #49

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

IMMORTAL HULK #49

AL EWING (W) • JOE BENNETT (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Homage Variant Cover by JOE BENNETT

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

• This is the gate into the city of suffering. To the hurt that never ends. This gate is for the lost.

• The gate is a thing of divine power - a thing of forever. But even for the strongest one there is, it bears the warning: • ABANDON HOPE, ALL YE WHO ENTER HERE.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IRON MAN #11

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

IRON MAN #11

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • ANGEL UNZUETA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

MARVEL GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

After bringing down an Ultimo robot nearly singlehandedly, Iron Man continues to investigate the strange and small colony on the remote planet where he’s been marooned. Life here seems perfect…but is it? And who’s possibly pulling the strings behind its delicate design? As Tony digs deeper for answers, an astral projection of Hellcat warns him that Korvac is still the biggest threat they all face…unless Tony gives into addiction, this time in the form of pain medication for his many injuries. FEATURING ANOTHER APPEARANCE BY EVERYONE’S FAVORITE ARMORED CANADIAN HERO, AVRO-X! Plus: STILT-MAN!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #47

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS #47

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C)

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage VARIANT COVER BY InHyuk Lee

“WORLD WAR SHE-HULK” Rages On!

The Red Room is the secret furnace where some of the world’s greatest assassins and super-killers have been forged. And now She-Hulk is its newest recruit. As the Avengers race to rescue Jen Walters from the Russian Winter Guard, is it too late to save She-Hulk…from going red?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #3 (of 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #3 (of 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL & DARCIE LITTLE BADGER (W)

DALE EAGLESHAM & DAVID CUTLER (A)

Cover by GERALD PAREL

Design Variant Cover by DAVID CUTLER

Variant Cover by JEFFREY VEREGGE

The shield thief targets a cultural landmark in Kansas, hoping to put a permanent stain on Captain America’s image. Sam and Steve are hot on his trail — and aided by Joe Gomez, the Kickapoo Tribe’s own Captain America!

But there’s more to the thief’s agenda than meets the eye. Are the three Caps headed straight into a trap? And do they have any other choice?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA #5 (of 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA #5 (of 5)

KALINDA VAZQUEZ (W)

CARLOS GÓMEZ (A)

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

She fought for her past. She chose to discover the truth. And now, with a new mission before her, AMERICA CHAVEZ’s life will never be the same.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY #3 (OF 6)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY #3 (OF 6)

MARK RUSSELL (W) • SEAN IZAAKSE (A) • Cover by Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

VARIANT COVER BY MARC ASPINALL

The real-time story of the Fantastic Four continues!

In a story set in the 1980s, Reed hatches a venture to defend the Earth from Galactus, but will his plans be derailed by the Cold War? Sue and Johnny are invited to speak to the United Nations about saving the world. And a maverick computer genius offers hope to humanity with his new computer company, but is hope all he’s offering?

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99



CAPTAIN MARVEL #31

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN MARVEL #31

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • TAKESHI MIYAZAWA (A) • Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VACATION, ALL I NEVER WANTED!

Carol and Rhodey have rekindled their relationship (and their vacation plans!) just in time to get a distress call from Carol’s half sister — Lauri-ell, the Kree Accuser — that sends the couple on a detour into space, where they find themselves in need of far more than swimsuits. There is a gathering darkness in the galaxy…and it has Captain Marvel’s name all over it. Don’t miss the kickoff to another exhilarating fight fest for the Multiverse’s baddest boss of space!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK WIDOW #10

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BLACK WIDOW #10

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • ELENA CASAGRANDE (A) • Cover by ADAM HUGHES

Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS

MARVEL GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

BLACK WIDOW’S LIFE BLOWS UP WITH HER LEGACY ISSUE #50!

Things are looking grim for the Black Widow as Apogee and his superhuman forces them back into a corner! With Lucy’s powers still a possible death sentence and the Widows on the run, who will save San Francisco from Apogee...and who will save the Olio from themselves? “I Am the Black Widow” ends here, and a new power emerges as superstars Kelly Thompson and Elena Casagrande launch Natasha Romanoff into a new deadly era!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #17

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #17

AL EWING (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by BRETT BOOTH

MARVEL GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY FRANK BRUNNER

THE LAST ANNIHILATION RAGES ON!

• The Guardians are scattered to save five different planets - but it’s already too late for Chitauri Prime.

• Why those five? What are the true plans of the mysterious enemy targeting our universe? Only DOCTOR DOOM knows...

•...but with the entire Chitauri species out for his blood, he might not survive to stop them!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THOR #16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THOR #16

DONNY CATES (W) • MICHELE BANDINI (A) • Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN

MARVEL GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

Marvel Anime Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Deadpool 30th Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

“REVELATIONS” PART 2 OF 3!

Thor has only known two things, being a warrior and weilding a hammer. But he is realizing that in order to be the best ruler of Asgard that he can be, he must give up those two things. Who is Thor without them? And hostilities between Thor and Odin reach a boiling point as “Revelations” continues to uproot Thor’s entire world!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SAVAGE AVENGERS #23

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SAVAGE AVENGERS #23

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PATCH ZIRCHER (A)

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

WHATEVER HAPPENED TO

SHUMA-GORATH?

Even elder gods need eldercare. You thought your 2020 sucked, but Kulan Gath was eating Shuma-Gorath in small bites for the last year. Dr. Strange and Conan perform a wellness check. ‘Nuff said!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES #5 (OF 5)

JASON AARON & TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W)

MATTIA DE IULIS (A/C)

Variant cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

MARVEL GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

NEW GODS BRING FRESH HEL TO

THE VALKYRIES!

A new pantheon emerges from the dusty gates of Hel – one that Queen Karnilla thought she could control. She was wrong…and now all the realms must pay the price. Jane and Rúna fight to save the gods and restore the mortal world! Don’t miss the conclusion to Jason Aaron, Torunn Grønbekk and Mattia de Iulis’ realm-shaking epic!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #33

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAREDEVIL #33

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

MARVEL GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

“LOCKDOWN” CONTINUES!

• Elektra faces her greatest challenge as DAREDEVIL yet, as a serial killer is on the loose in Manhattan and killing innocent people.

• But even the deadliest assassin in the Marvel Universe is at somewhat of a loss, because this killer can be in more than one place at one time. A team? A mutant? Or something else entirely? Whoever or whatever they are, they have a thirst for blood, and Elektra will put herself directly in their sights!

• PLUS: Matt Murdock faces challenges of his own in prison after being exposed to a dangerous and experimental compound called RE-CID that makes those subjected to it more aggressive and violent. Whatever happens, one thing is certain — Daredevil isn’t getting time off for good behavior…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STRANGE ACADEMY #12

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STRANGE ACADEMY #12

SKOTTIE YOUNG (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

• The person who shattered Toth is revealed, and it brings the second story arc of STRANGE ACADEMY to a rip-roaring climax!!!

• Pieces of the Marvel Universe and Doctor Strange’s past come back to haunt not Stephen Strange, but the students of The Strange Academy.

• But that doesn’t wash the hands of the person at Strange Academy who may just bring the whole. School. Down.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

RUNAWAYS #38

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RUNAWAYS #38

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET, KRIS ANKA & ADRIAN ALPHONA (A)

Cover by KRIS ANKA • VARIANT COVER BY ADRIAN ALPHONA

RUNAWAYS reaches the landmark LEGACY #100!

• The cult classic’s cult has grown and Rainbow Rowell and Andrés Genolet usher the Runaways into the Century Club!

• Ever since #1 and #18, RUNAWAYS has been known for its twists, but the last few issues have revealed some of the biggest twists in the book’s history.

• The biggest and craziest issue of RUNAWAYS yet is here and you better put on your fancy clothes and get out the party hats.

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #24

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #24

JIM ZUB (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Variant Cover by Jeffrey VereGge

A PERFECT STORM!

• CONAN sails home from his adventures in Khitai…but crossing the sea will prove to be his deadliest experience yet!

• If the crew is to survive, they’ll need to pull together against the forces of nature…but is there something else at play? And who can Conan trust?

• It all leads up to the landmark 300th issue next month and a shocking return to a fan-favorite Conan era!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

© 2021 Conan Properties International LLC

Upcoming Marvel comic books August 2021 Star Wars

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #8

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #8

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by ARIO ANINDITO

Variant Cover by GEORGES JEANTY

THE BATTLE AGAINST THE DRENGIR REACHES ITS THRILLING CLIMAX!

• AVAR KRISS has gathered a team of JEDI to take the fight to the DRENGIR deep in WILD SPACE, but KEEVE TRENNIS is nowhere to be seen.

• Are other forces at work on the Drengir’s deathworld?

• Guest-starring a host of High Republic Jedi! COHMAC VITUS! REATH SILAS! THE STAR HOPPER PADAWANS!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #3 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #3 (OF 5)

Charles Soule (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

Wanted Poster Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Trading Card Variant Cover by JOHN CASSADAY

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

WINNER TAKES ALL!

• Terrifying, implacable Dark Lord of the Sith DARTH VADER has laid claim to HAN SOLO, who is frozen in carbonite.

• But the great, exalted JABBA THE HUTT also believes that Solo is his property. It’s the galaxy’s baddest gangster versus the Empire’s most powerful enforcer, and neither is backing down.

• BOBA FETT is caught between a Sith and a Hutt...and it’s WINNER TAKE ALL.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS: 4-LOM & ZUCKUSS #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS: 4-LOM & ZUCKUSS #1

DANIEL JOSE OLDER (W) • KEI ZAMA (A) • Cover by Mahmud Asrar

Variant COVER by KEI ZAMA

Variant COVER by SUPERLOG

WANTED POSTER VARIANT BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

ZUCKUSS BATTLES 4-LOM! WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS TIE-IN!

Together, lethal droid 4-LOM and Gand Findsman Zuckuss make an unparalleled bounty hunting team. Yet a brutal battle with Boba Fett has divided them. Lost and alone on the crime-infested streets of Nar Shaddaa, Zuckuss faces down an utterly transformed 4-LOM…but why is his old friend out for blood? The answer may lie in the past, from an early mission that helped forge their formidable partnership. Daniel José Older and Kei Zama’s one-shot is the second of four action-packed “War of the Bounty Hunters” tie-ins about the criminal underworld’s most notorious hunters and scoundrels, all told by the best STAR WARS writers and illustrators in the galaxy.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS #16

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS #16

CHARLES SOULE (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A)

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

Wanted Poster Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Variant Cover by JAN DUURSEMA

“MISSING IN ACTION”

• LEIA ORGANA, CHEWBACCA and LANDO CALRISSIAN battle BOBA FETT for the ultimate prize — HAN SOLO!

• But they are not the only people who have come to the remote world of JEKARA seeking the smuggler. DARTH VADER, JABBA THE HUTT and more are in the mix as well... Jedi LUKE SKYWALKER may be the Rebels’ only hope…

• …but WHERE is he?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #13

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #13

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

Wanted Poster Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

“GUEST OF HONOR”

• DOCTOR APHRA finds herself face-to-face with the one person she hoped she’d never see again!

• For once, she might not be able to talk her way out...

• Meanwhile, JUST LUCKY and ARIOLE confront a familiar presence of their own!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #15

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #15

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Penciled by PAOLO VILLANELLI

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Wanted Poster Variant by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Variant by CHRIS SPROUSE

WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS: “THE GATHERING”

• VALANCE and DENGAR travel to CANTO BIGHT as a relentless assassin stalks them!

• T'ONGA starts to recruit a bounty hunter crew with some familiar — and fearsome — faces!

• Plus TASU LEECH returns! But whose side is he on?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #15

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #15

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover by AARON KUDER

Wanted Poster Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

“THE ASSASSIN’S CHOICE”

• Mere months ago, OCHI OF BESTOON was the assassin who dared to take on DARTH VADER himself in the fiery lava pits of MUSTAFAR.

• Now Ochi serves Vader as his most loyal agent during the WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS. Who is Ochi of Bestoon? What are his true goals? And how have the secrets of EXEGOL shaped him forever?

• Also featuring the next great reveal about BOKKU and the Hutt Council!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Upcoming Marvel August 2021 comic book schedule

On-sale August 4

MILES MORALES: MARVEL TALES #1

FOC 07/12/21, ON-SALE 08/04/21

AVENGERS #47

BLACK PANTHER #1

DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1

EXTREME CARNAGE: LASHER #1

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL #1

HELLIONS #14

IMMORTAL HULK #49

SAVAGE AVENGERS #23

SILK #5

SINISTER WAR #3

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE: SPIRIT RIDER #1

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #15

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS - 4-LOM & ZUCKUSS #1

THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #5

W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN #4

X-MEN #2

On-sale August 11

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #72

AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA #5

AVENGERS: TECH-ON #1

CAPTAIN MARVEL #31

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #6

DAREDEVIL #33

DEFENDERS #1

FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY #3

MARVEL’S VOICES: IDENTITY #1

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #29

RUNAWAYS #38

SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER’S SHADOW #5

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #8

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #3

WAY OF X #5

X-FORCE #22

X-MEN LEGENDS #6

On-sale August 18

BLACK CAT #9

BLACK WIDOW #10

EXTREME CARNAGE: RIOT #1

GAMMA FLIGHT #3

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #17

IRON MAN #11

KANG THE CONQUEROR #1

MARAUDERS #23

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1

MOON KNIGHT #2

SINISTER WAR #4

SPIDER-WOMAN #14

STAR WARS #16

THE MARVELS #4

THOR #16

WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE #1

X-CORP #4

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1

On-sale August 25

ALIEN #6

AMAZING FANTASY #2

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #73

AVENGERS ANNUAL #1

CABLE: RELOADED #1

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #24

DARKHAWK #1

FANTASTIC FOUR #35

FANTASTIC FOUR #35 SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY ANNUAL #1

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #15

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #13

STRANGE ACADEMY #12

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #2

THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES #5

THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #3

WINTER GUARD #1

WOLVERINE #15

Upcoming Marvel August 2021 comic book collections

WHAT IF?: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL SERIES OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC BUDIANSKY COVER

WHAT IF?: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL SERIES OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC BUDIANSKY COVER

Written by PETER B. GILLIS, MARK GRUENWALD, TONY ISABELLA, MIKE W. BARR, STEVEN GRANT, JO DUFFY, MICHAEL FLEISHER, FRANK MILLER, BILL FLANAGAN, RICH MARGOPOULOS, BILL MANTLO, DANNY FINGEROTH, ALAN ZELENETZ, JOHN BYRNE & MORE

Penciled by HERB TRIMPE, RON WILSON, ALAN KUPPERBERG, GIL KANE, RICH BUCKLER, JERRY BINGHAM, TOM SUTTON, FRANK MILLER, BOB BUDIANSKY, MARK GRUENWALD, GREG LAROCQUE, MIKE VOSBURG, DON PERLIN, JOHN BYRNE, BUTCH GUICE, MARC SILVESTRI, RON FRENZ, BOB HALL, SAL BUSCEMA, KELLEY JONES & MORE

Covers by BOB BUDIANSKY, JOHN ROMITA JR. & BOB LAYTON

Complete your collection of the classic series in which Marvel’s best and brightest posed the eternal question: What if? The results were action-packed, thought-provoking and often tragic twists on the Marvel Universe you know! How would Peter Parker’s life change if Uncle Ben or Gwen Stacy had lived…if his clone had survived…or if Aunt May were bitten by the spider? What if Reed, Sue, Ben and Johnny never gained their powers…or there were no Fantastic Four at all? Imagine if the Thing and the Beast continued to mutate, Matt Murdock became an Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. or Captain America became president! Phoenix and Elektra don’t die…but Yellowjacket and the Invisible Girl do! Dazzler becomes the herald of Galactus, Wolverine kills the Hulk, Iron Man is trapped in the past, Thor meets Conan the Barbarian…and much more! Collecting WHAT IF? (1977) #23-47.

1024 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93133-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



WHAT IF?: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL SERIES OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC ROMITA JR. COVER (DM ONLY)

1024 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93134-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



WHAT IF?: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL SERIES OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC LAYTON COVER (DM ONLY)

1024 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93135-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

HOWARD THE DUCK BY ZDARSKY & QUINONES OMNIBUS HC QUINONES COVER

HOWARD THE DUCK BY ZDARSKY & QUINONES OMNIBUS HC QUINONES COVER

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY, CHRISTOPHER HASTINGS & RYAN NORTH

Penciled by JOE QUINONES, DANILO S. BEYRUTH, VERONICA FISH, KEVIN MAGUIRE, ERICA HENDERSON & MORE

Covers by JOE QUINONES & TRADD MOORE

Trapped in a world he’s grown quite accustomed to! Howard the Duck returns, courtesy of the sensational creative team of Chip Zdarsky and Joe Quinones — they’re the duckiest! The furious fowl is taking on weird cases as the Marvel Universe’s newest and most feathery private investigator, and his new job will take him everywhere from the Savage Land to across the cosmos! Howie shares offbeat adventures with Rocket Raccoon, Squirrel Girl, Gwenpool, She-Hulk and more — but his strangest case of all may just be the disappearance of Hollywood’s Lea Thompson! Plus: What’s a duck to do when the Ten Realms go to waugh…sorry, we mean war? Collecting HOWARD THE DUCK (2015A) #1-5, HOWARD THE DUCK (2015B) #1-11, THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL (2015B) #6 and material from WAR OF THE REALMS: WAR SCROLLS #1.

424 PGS./Rated T+ …$60.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93201-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



HOWARD THE DUCK BY ZDARSKY & QUINONES OMNIBUS HC MOORE COVER (DM ONLY)

424 PGS./Rated T+ …$60.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93202-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN BY JONATHAN HICKMAN OMNIBUS HC YU COVER

X-MEN BY JONATHAN HICKMAN OMNIBUS HC YU COVER

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN & MORE

Penciled by LEINIL FRANCIS YU, R.B. SILVA, MATTEO BUFFAGNI, MAHMUD ASRAR, PHIL NOTO, BRETT BOOTH, FRANCESCO MOBILI, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, ALAN DAVIS, RAMÓN K. PÉREZ, ROD REIS & MORE

Covers by LEINIL FRANCIS YU & RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Jonathan Hickman ushered in a new era for all of mutantkind with HOUSE OF X and POWERS OF X! Now, he and an array of superstar artists redefine the X-MEN! With the newly founded island nation of Krakoa opening up limitless possibilities and empowering mutantkind at last, humans grapple uncomfortably with the new world order — and the X-Men must defend what they have built! As the X-Men create a new mutant culture and face threats like Hordeculture, Nimrod and the Vault, cosmic chaos descends in the form of the Brood, Starjammers and Shi’ar Imperial Guard! And can Storm beat a deadly threat from within before the clock runs out? Jonathan Hickman brings the X-Men to the world stage! Collecting X-MEN (2019) #1-11 and #16-21; GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: JEAN GREY AND EMMA FROST, NIGHTCRAWLER, MAGNETO, FANTOMEX and STORM and material from INCOMING! #1.

656 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92998-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



X-MEN BY JONATHAN HICKMAN OMNIBUS HC DAUTERMAN COVER (DM ONLY)

656 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93208-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: MUTANT MASSACRE OMNIBUS HC ROMITA JR. COVER (NEW PRINTING)

X-MEN: MUTANT MASSACRE OMNIBUS HC ROMITA JR. COVER (NEW PRINTING)

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT, LOUISE SIMONSON, JO DUFFY, WALTER SIMONSON, ANN NOCENTI, ROGER STERN, JIM SHOOTER & TOM DEFALCO

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., BRET BLEVINS, RICK LEONARDI, ALAN DAVIS, BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH, BUTCH GUICE, MARC SILVESTRI, TERRY SHOEMAKER, WALTER SIMONSON, DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI, TOM GRINDBERG, SAL BUSCEMA, JON BOGDANOVE & KEITH POLLARD

Covers by JOHN ROMITA JR. & ALAN DAVIS

ON SALE DECEMBER 2021

The first X-Men crossover event — and still the most brutal! When Sabretooth and the Marauders attack the underground outcasts called the Morlocks, the X-Men, X-Factor and the New Mutants join forces to stop them — with help from Thor, Daredevil and Power Pack! But the cost of victory is high, and many X-Men come away badly injured. While Shadowcat might be saved with the Fantastic Four’s help, the Angel contemplates a much bleaker fate! Psylocke, Longshot and Dazzler join the undermanned X-Men — just in time to clash with the Avengers — as Marvel’s mutants struggle to recover and rebuild! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #210-219, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #11, X-FACTOR (1986) #9-17 and ANNUAL #2, NEW MUTANTS (1983) #46; THOR (1966) #373-374 and #377-378, POWER PACK (1984) #27, DAREDEVIL (1964) #238, FANTASTIC FOUR VS. THE X-MEN #1-4 and X-MEN VS. THE AVENGERS #1-4.

952 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93159-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



X-MEN: MUTANT MASSACRE OMNIBUS HC DAVIS COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

952 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93160-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

FANTASTIC FOUR BY JONATHAN HICKMAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC DAVIS COVER (NEW PRINTING)

FANTASTIC FOUR BY JONATHAN HICKMAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC DAVIS COVER (NEW PRINTING)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by SEAN CHEN, DALE EAGLESHAM, NEIL EDWARDS, STEVE EPTING, NICK DRAGOTTA, MARK BROOKS, BARRY KITSON & ADI GRANOV

Covers by ALAN DAVIS & TBA

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2021

Superstar writer Jonathan Hickman revamps and redefines Marvel’s First Family in a sweeping saga across time, space and reality! And it all begins when Mister Fantastic decides to solve everything! As the team contends with Norman Osborn’s Dark Reign, an older Franklin arrives from the future with an ominous warning! And as the Fantastic Four fight the War of the Four Cities, Reed Richards assembles a band of genius youngsters. But when Nathaniel Richards returns, Galactus rises and a new Annihilation Wave threatens to invade from the Negative Zone, tragedy suddenly strikes. Grieving, the surviving members of the Fantastic Four dissolve the team — but from its ashes will rise the Future Foundation! Guest-starring Spider-Man, Doctor Doom, Namor and the Inhumans! Collecting DARK REIGN: FANTASTIC FOUR #1-5, FANTASTIC FOUR (1998) #570-588, FF (2011) #1-5 and material from DARK REIGN: THE CABAL.

800 PGS./Rated T+…$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93240-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



FANTASTIC FOUR BY JONATHAN HICKMAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC VARIANT [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

800 PGS./Rated T+…$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93241-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA LIVES! OMNIBUS HC ALEX ROSS COVER (NEW PRINTING)

CAPTAIN AMERICA LIVES! OMNIBUS HC ALEX ROSS COVER (NEW PRINTING)

Written by ED BRUBAKER & MORE

Penciled by LUKE ROSS, BUTCH GUICE, STEVE EPTING, GENE COLAN, BRYAN HITCH & MORE

Covers by ALEX ROSS & TBD

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2021

Even as Sharon Carter’s dreams force her to relive the death of Steve Rogers, she — and Steve’s other closest friends and allies — may have found a way to bring back the original Captain America! But is what they have discovered something far more sinister? The Red Skull’s greatest plan to destroy Captain America has been in motion for months, and its completion is almost at hand. Will Captain America be lost forever — or will he be reborn? Plus: A villain from Bucky’s past — both during World War II and his time as the Winter Soldier — has come to the United States! As Cold War crimes return to haunt him, can Bucky and Namor team up to save the memory of an old comrade-in-arms? Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (2004) #43-50 and #600-601, CAPTAIN AMERICA: REBORN #1-6 and CAPTAIN AMERICA: REBORN DIGITAL PROLOGUE.

560 PGS./Rated T+…$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93242-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



CAPTAIN AMERICA LIVES! OMNIBUS HC VARIANT [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

560 PGS./Rated T+…$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93243-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WOLVERINE & THE X-MEN BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS HC BACHALO COVER (NEW PRINTING)

WOLVERINE & THE X-MEN BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS HC BACHALO COVER (NEW PRINTING)

Written by JASON AARON

Penciled by CHRIS BACHALO, NICK BRADSHAW, JORGE MOLINA, MIKE ALLRED, STEVEN SANDERS, DAVID LOPEZ, RAMÓN K. PÉREZ, PEPE LARRAZ & MORE

Covers by CHRIS BACHALO & TBD

ON SALE DECEMBER 2021

Writer Jason Aaron’s incredible, hilarious and touching run is collected in one oversized volume! Wolverine returns to Westchester to start over with a new school, a new student body and a lot of surprises! But can Logan — and a staff including Beast, Iceman, Rachel Grey, Kitty Pryde, Storm, Husk and Doop — really lead the next generation of mutants into the future? Only if they survive the new Hellfire Club, Krakoa, Sabretooth, an army of mischievous Bamfs, war with the Avengers, the Phoenix Five and more! As new students join the school, including the time-displaced original X-Men, new threats emerge — including Frankenstein’s Murder Circus, Wolverine’s half-brother Dog Logan, Mystique, the Hellfire Academy…and S.H.I.E.L.D.! Welcome to the Jean Grey School, Wolverine — hope you survive the experience! Collecting WOLVERINE & THE X-MEN (2011) #1-35, #38-42 and ANNUAL #1.

936 PGS./Rated T+…$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93244-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



WOLVERINE & THE X-MEN BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS HC VARIANT [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

936 PGS./Rated T+…$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93245-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WARLOCK BY JIM STARLIN GALLERY EDITION HC

WARLOCK BY JIM STARLIN GALLERY EDITION HC

Written by JIM STARLIN

Penciled by JIM STARLIN

Cover by JIM STARLIN

At Marvel in the 1970s, no one mastered the startling scope of cosmic adventure like Jim Starlin! In this star-spanning spectacle, Starlin evolved Adam Warlock to the next level, imbuing the character with the inner demons of a man-god on the brink of insanity. Forced to confront an evil version of himself and the nihilistic menace Thanos, Warlock’s conflicts weren’t just knuckle-grinding throw-downs — they were existential struggles for his very soul. Featuring the first-ever assembling of the Infinity Gems, the debuts of Gamora and Pip the Troll and an all-out struggle to save the universe — joined by the Avengers, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man! And now, the full grandeur of Starlin’s saga is unleashed on the oversized pages of a Gallery Edition! Collecting STRANGE TALES (1951) #178-181, WARLOCK (1972) #9-15, AVENGERS ANNUAL #7 and MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE ANNUAL #2.

368 PGS./Rated T …$50.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93178-0

Trim size: 9-1/4 x 13

NEW MUTANTS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC WINDSOR-SMITH COVER

NEW MUTANTS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC WINDSOR-SMITH COVER

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT, LOUISE SIMONSON, JO DUFFY, TOM DEFALCO & ANN NOCENTI

Penciled by MARY WILSHIRE, RICK LEONARDI, KEITH POLLARD, BUTCH GUICE, STEVE PURCELL, BRET BLEVINS, KEVIN NOWLAN, SAL BUSCEMA, ALAN DAVIS, ARTHUR ADAMS, BOB MCLEOD, JON BOGDANOVE, KERRY GAMMILL, MARIE SEVERIN, JOE STATON & BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Covers by BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH & ARTHUR ADAMS

The New Mutants take a road trip to Asgard — with the trickster god Loki guiding them to all the wrong places! Then, it’s back to class under a new schoolmaster: Magneto! The former villain has sworn to atone for his crimes, but winning the New Mutants’ trust won’t be easy. As the team contends with their rivals the Hellions, they’ll face death and rebirth, a mutant massacre, a twisted future timeline, a rebellion in Limbo and more! But why have Sunspot and Warlock run away to join the Fallen Angels? Chris Claremont’s foundational run concludes here! Collecting NEW MUTANTS (1983) #35-54 and ANNUAL #2-3, NEW MUTANTS SPECIAL EDITION #1, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #9-10, POWER PACK (1984) #20 and #33, FALLEN ANGELS (1987) #1-8, FIRESTAR #1-4, NEW MUTANTS: WAR CHILDREN and material from WEB OF SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #2.

1240 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93234-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



NEW MUTANTS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC ARTHUR ADAMS COVER (DM ONLY)

1240 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93235-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN VOL. 14 HC

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN VOL. 14 HC

Written by DAVID MICHELINIE & BOB LAYTON with JIM SHOOTER, ROGER STERN & PETER JOHN PALMER

Penciled by BOB LAYTON, JERRY BINGHAM & JOHN ROMITA JR. with SAL BUSCEMA, ALAN WEISS

& JOE BROZOWSKI

Cover by BOB LAYTON

The Marvel Masterworks continue David Michelinie and Bob Layton’s timeless IRON MAN run! Tony Stark recovers from his problems with the bottle by throwing himself into globetrotting business (and pleasure), but his enemies aren’t giving him an edge: The All-Devourer awaits in Hong Kong, the Titanium Man is ready to tango in Times Square and Force makes his brutal debut in the Bahamas! But sometimes it’s your friends you need to worry about the most: Can Stark beat back a hostile takeover of his company by Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D.? With rich characterizations, a vibrant supporting cast and a steady stream of new armor designs, Michelinie and Layton prove they’re just getting started! Collecting IRON MAN (1968) #129-144.

336 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92941-1

Trim size: 7 x 10



MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN VOL. 14 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 316 (DM ONLY)

336 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92942-8

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 23 HC

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 23 HC

Written by JOHN BYRNE with ROGER STERN & MARK GRUENWALD

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE with RON WILSON

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

The Marvel Masterworks continue John Byrne’s iconic FF run! When the Fantastic Four journey on a mind-bending quest through the Negative Zone, the opportunistic Annihilus attacks the undefended Baxter Building. It’s a gripping saga with two universes hanging in the balance! With Daredevil, She-Hulk and the Avengers racing to the FF’s side, Reed and Sue must make some drastic decisions concerning their future with the team! Plus: Galactus is back, he’s hungering and the Skrull homeworld is on the menu. The ramifications of this moment will be felt for generations! And speaking of Skrulls: Whatever happened to the first Skrulls to cross paths with the FF? Find out here! Also featuring a massive trove of FF entries from the OFFICIAL HANDBOOK OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #251-257 and ANNUAL #17, AVENGERS (1963) #233 and THING (1983) #2.

344 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92937-4

Trim size: 7 x 10



MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 23 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 317 (DM ONLY)

344 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92938-1

Trim size: 7 x 10

FANTASTIC FOUR BY DAN SLOTT VOL. 2 HC

FANTASTIC FOUR BY DAN SLOTT VOL. 2 HC

Written by DAN SLOTT, GERRY DUGGAN, MIKE CAREY & RYAN NORTH

Penciled by SEAN IZAAKSE, PACO MEDINA, STEFANO CASELLI & MORE

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

ON SALE DECEMBER 2021

Ben Grimm and Alicia Masters finally head off on their dream honeymoon — only to have their party crashed by the Immortal Hulk! And hot on the heels of that encounter, one of the biggest FF secrets of all time is about to be revealed! Everyone knows the story of the brave souls bombarded by cosmic rays and transformed into superhumans, and how they became their world’s first line of defense. They are...the Unparalleled! Seven heroes who now must fulfill their destiny by defeating the fearsome, foretold forces of…the Fantastic Four! What?! And as the FF grapple with their part in the Unparalleled’s mythology, Johnny Storm is about to meet his match! Plus: fantastic tales ranging from Yancy Street to the Negative Zone! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (2018) #12 (A STORY) and #13-20, FANTASTIC FOUR: 4 YANCY STREET and FANTASTIC FOUR: NEGATIVE ZONE.

280 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93182-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

VENOM BY DONNY CATES VOL. 3 HC

VENOM BY DONNY CATES VOL. 3 HC

Written by DONNY CATES

Penciled by JUAN GEDEON, IBAN COELLO, LUKE ROSS & RYAN STEGMAN

Cover by IBAN COELLO

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2021

When a dangerous armored foe named Virus erupts into Venom’s life, he threatens to rip away everything Eddie Brock holds dear. His son, his symbiote — even himself! But as their battle spirals out of control, Venom suddenly finds himself somewhere beyond! In a wildly different and highly dangerous world, new allies, familiar faces and shocking enemies await! Eddie must somehow find a way home — but untold horrors await him there. Knull, the terrifying King in Black, has arrived to plunge Earth into darkness with his army of symbiote dragons — and Venom will be the first to fall! After three years of all-out action and suspense, Donny Cates brings his symbiote saga to a staggering close — and nothing will ever be the same for the Lethal Protector! Collecting VENOM (2018) #26-35 and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2020 (SPIDER-MAN/VENOM).

320 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93192-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA — THE RED CARPET COLLECTION HC LARRAZ COVER

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA — THE RED CARPET COLLECTION HC LARRAZ COVER

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN, GERRY DUGGAN, TINI HOWARD, BENJAMIN PERCY, VITA AYALA, LEAH WILLIAMS, ZEB WELLS, AL EWING & SI SPURRIER

Penciled by MATTEO LOLLI, MARCUS TO, JOSHUA CASSARA, ALEX LINS, DAVID BALDEÓN, STEPHEN SEGOVIA, VALERIO SCHITI, BOB QUINN, ALBERTO FOCHE, SCOT EATON, PEPE LARRAZ & MORE

Covers by PEPE LARRAZ & RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

The X-Men are rolling out the red carpet for the biggest Krakoan event of the season — and this high-class hardcover details every drink, dance, dalliance and deception at the Hellfire Gala! Collecting X-MEN (2019) #21, MARAUDERS #21, EXCALIBUR (2019) #21, X-FORCE (2019) #20, NEW MUTANTS (2019) #19, X-FACTOR (2020) #10, HELLIONS #12, S.W.O.R.D. (2020) #6, WAY OF X #3, X-CORP #2, WOLVERINE (2020) #13, PLANET-SIZE X-MEN #1 and HELLFIRE GALA GUIDE.

352 PGS./Parental Advisory …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93156-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA - THE RED CARPET COLLECTION HC DAUTERMAN COVER (DM ONLY)

352 PGS./Parental Advisory …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93237-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA TPB

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN, JONATHAN HICKMAN & AL EWING

Penciled by MATTEO LOLLI, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, NICK DRAGOTTA, SARA PICHELLI, LUCAS WERNECK, PEPE LARRAZ & VALERIO SCHITI

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Don your finest dress or sharpest suit — or get Jumbo Carnation to whip you up something new just for the occasion! You are cordially invited to the hottest mutant event of the season: the Hellfire Gala! Everyone who’s anyone in the hot new world of mutantkind will be there. All of your favorite heroes and their closest allies — and even their worst enemies — for a special night of dinner, drinks, diplomacy and deceit! The very first democratically elected team of Krakoan X-Men will at last be revealed to the world, and that’s just the first of the surprises mutantkind has in store for the evening! Whatever you do, don’t miss this one-of-a-kind X-event! Collecting MARAUDERS #21, X-MEN (2019) #21, PLANET-SIZE X-MEN #1 and S.W.O.R.D. (2020) #6 & material from Classic X-Men #7.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93115-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WOLVERINE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 2 TPB

WOLVERINE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 2 TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by ADAM KUBERT, VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC & SCOT EATON

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Bodies have been dropped, and priceless artifacts stolen. Who is making moves against Logan’s old crew, Team X? The answers lie in Madripoor, which means this is a job for Patch! But at an underworld criminal auction specializing in super hero artifacts, Logan will find that the next lot up for sale is his old ally Maverick! Together, can they fight their way to freedom? And how will Maverick react to the prospect of a fresh start on Krakoa? Then, it’s claws against fangs as Wolverine braves the vampire nation in a quest to stop Dracula’s plot to co-opt his mutant healing factor! But what sacrifices and moral compromises must be made? Prepare for a betrayal that will tear through the X-books! Collecting WOLVERINE (2020) #8-12.

144 PGS./Parental Advisory …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92183-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

S.W.O.R.D. BY AL EWING VOL. 1 TPB

S.W.O.R.D. BY AL EWING VOL. 1 TPB

Written by AL EWING

Penciled by VALERIO SCHITI, RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT, BERNARD CHANG & NICO LEON

Cover by Valerio Schiti

One giant leap for mutantkind! The new nation of Krakoa has quickly become a major force on the world stage, but why stop there? The X-Men have relaunched the Sentient World Observation & Response Directorate, a fully independent organization dealing with all things extraterrestrial on behalf of Earth. And S.W.O.R.D. is thrown right into the deep end of a planetary crisis as Krakoa battles the invading King in Black! Meanwhile, Abigail Brand prepares a deniable operation all her own. What is Protocol V, and can the Earth survive it? Then, walk a mile in the Manifold’s shoes as S.W.O.R.D.’s Quintician takes a journey across the universe — and comes face-to-face with a deadly enemy! And as the Quiet Council discusses the rules of murder on Krakoa, in space the killings have already begun. Collecting S.W.O.R.D. (2020) #1-5.

152 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92751-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

HEROES REBORN: AMERICA'S MIGHTIEST HEROES COMPANION VOL. 1 TPB

HEROES REBORN: AMERICA'S MIGHTIEST HEROES COMPANION VOL. 1 TPB

Written by RYAN CADY, MARC BERNARDIN, STEVE ORLANDO, JIM ZUB & CODY ZIGLAR

Penciled by MICHELE BANDINI, STEPHEN BYRNE, RAFAEL DE LATORRE, BERNARD CHANG, STEVEN CUMMINGS & PACO MEDINA

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Stories from a world without Avengers! The teenage Hyperion and his friends in the Shi’ar Imperial Guard find horror and agony in the Negative Zone! Peter Parker is the world’s biggest Hyperion fan — and he also just happens to be chummy with his favorite hero thanks to a photography gig at the Daily Bugle! Years after his kind were massacred, Magneto gathers his Mutant Force for a deadly rescue mission! Kid Spectrum (Sam Alexander), Girl Power (Kamala Khan) and the all-new Falcon (Miles Morales) are the Young Squadron! And Baron Zemo leads Natasha Romanov, Clint Barton, Scott Lang and Victor Creed in an assault on Earth’s supreme heroes! Collecting HEROES REBORN: HYPERION & THE IMPERIAL GUARD; HEROES REBORN: PETER PARKER, THE AMAZING SHUTTERBUG; HEROES REBORN: MAGNETO & THE MUTANT FORCE; HEROES REBORN: YOUNG SQUADRON and HEROES REBORN: SIEGE SOCIETY.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93113-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

HEROES REBORN: AMERICA'S MIGHTIEST HEROES COMPANION VOL. 2 TPB

HEROES REBORN: AMERICA'S MIGHTIEST HEROES COMPANION VOL. 2 TPB

Written by ETHAN SACKS, TIM SEELEY, PAUL GRIST, VITA AYALA & ED BRISSON

Penciled by LUCA PIZZARI, DAN JURGENS, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN, FARID KARAMI & ROLAND BOSCHI

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

More tales from a world reborn! In the absence of the Avengers, the Squadron Supreme are America’s Mightiest Heroes — and the changes don’t end there! Some threats require a more savage approach than the Squadron can offer, and that’s where Elektra and her squad — including the Punisher, Crossbones and Cloak — come in! Police Commissioner Luke Cage has one job: eliminate vigilantes! By day, Dr. Gwendolyn Stacy is Ravencroft Asylum’s leading psychiatrist — but by night, she dons the guise of Nightbird! Who will protect Canada from the supremacy of the Squadron? Weapon X and Final Flight! And don’t miss a classic story from the days of yore: Nighthawk vs. the Green Goblin on the night Sam Wilson died! Collecting HEROES REBORN: SQUADRON SAVAGE; HEROES REBORN: MARVEL DOUBLE ACTION; HEROES REBORN: AMERICAN KNIGHTS; HEROES REBORN: NIGHT-GWEN and HEROES REBORN: WEAPON X & FINAL FLIGHT.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93114-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD TREASURY EDITION TPB

CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD TREASURY EDITION TPB

Written by TINI HOWARD, BENJAMIN PERCY, AL EWING, DONNY CATES, CHIP ZDARSKY, RAM V, DAN SLOTT, DECLAN SHALVEY, RYAN STEGMAN & MORE

Penciled by KEN LASHLEY, SARA PICHELLI, JOHN MCCREA, KYLE HOTZ, MARCO CHECCHETTO, RAM V, GREG SMALLWOOD, DECLAN SHALVEY, RYAN STEGMAN & MORE

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

Carnage is back, carving a path of chaos crafted by some of Marvel’s greatest creators! Beware, True Believers: These spine-chilling tales are not for the faint of heart — and they are presented in brutally beautiful black, white…and blood! Featuring the serial-killing super villain in savage battle with Spider-Man like you’ve never seen before, a horrifying tale set against the backdrop of the classic Maximum Carnage event and much more! And now the symbiotic slaughter-fest is bigger and badder than ever, collected in the oversized glory of a Treasury Edition! Collecting CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1-4.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93014-1

Trim size: 8-1/2 x 13

ETERNALS VOL. 1: ONLY DEATH IS ETERNAL TPB

ETERNALS VOL. 1: ONLY DEATH IS ETERNAL TPB

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Penciled by ESAD RIBIĆ

Cover by ESAD RIBIĆ

Never die…never win. What’s the point of an eternal battle? For millions of years, one hundred Eternals have roamed the Earth, secret protectors of

humanity. Without them, mankind would be smears between the teeth of the demon-like Deviants. Their war has waged for all time, echoing in our myths and nightmares. But today, the Eternals face something new: change! Can they — or anyone on Earth — survive their discovery? An Eternal has been murdered by one of their own, and this may not be the last such killing. But Sersi’s number one suspect is…Thena?! Plus: Titans clash in a city driven mad as Ikaris battles Thanos! From the thought-provoking minds of Kieron Gillen (YOUNG AVENGERS, UNCANNY X-MEN) and Esad Ribić (THOR: GOD OF THUNDER, SECRET WARS) comes a new vision of the classic Marvel mythology! Collecting ETERNALS (2021) #1-6.

152 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92547-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ALIEN VOL. 1: BLOODLINES TPB

ALIEN VOL. 1: BLOODLINES TPB

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Penciled by SALVADOR LARROCA

Cover by INHYUK LEE

The iconic cinematic terror makes its Marvel debut! Gabriel Cruz gave his life to the Weyland-Yutani Corporation — almost literally, thanks to an alien attack he barely survived! Recently retired, Cruz is trying to patch things up with his abandoned son with the help of his friend, a Bishop-model android. But his re-entry into civilian life is not going smoothly, and his encounters with the deadly Xenomorphs are far from over! Now, Cruz has only one chance to save his son from the horrific fate he barely escaped. The clock toward total collapse is ticking. The aliens are loose! Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Salvador Larroca team up for an all-new tale of the sci-fi/horror titan that has terrified audiences for decades. No one is safe. No one is innocent. And no one can hear you scream. Collecting ALIEN #1-6.

144 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92614-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN VOL. 1: BIG BRAIN PLAY TPB

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN VOL. 1: BIG BRAIN PLAY TPB

Written by JOE KELLY

Penciled by CHRIS BACHALO

Cover by DAVID FINCH

Buckle up, tiger! Get ready for the most action-packed, pulse-pounding, adrenaline-pumping comic of all time! Once you read page one, panel one, Spider-Man just does not stop! A mystery at Empire State University thrusts the web-slinger into a thrilling adventure that starts in uptown Manhattan and takes him around the world — pitting Spidey against Marvel villains old, new and unbelievable and giving you a Spider-Man adventure (and a Spider-Man) the likes of which you’ve never seen! Something terrible is happening to ESU’s students — some of New York’s brightest young minds — and to save the day this time it’s going to take a side of Peter Parker neither you nor Peter thought existed. And the clock is ticking! Collecting NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92748-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER’S SHADOW TPB

SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER’S SHADOW TPB

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Penciled by PASQUAL FERRY

What if Peter Parker became Venom? Spider-Man once donned an alien suit that nearly destroyed his life, but what if he never took it off? In this shocking new version of the story, Peter ignores every warning and embraces his dark symbiote! Now, haunted by terrible nightmares and exhausted by an endless barrage of villains, he is at the end of his rope — and when Hobgoblin attacks, Spider-Man isn’t so friendly anymore. The rules of engagement are about to change — permanently! Wilson Fisk wants to put an end to this deadly new Spidey once and for all. But with Peter haunted by his past and present more and more each day, can anyone save him from his own mind? Collecting Spider-Man: Spider’s Shadow (2021) #1-5

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92091-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER VOL. 14: CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY TPB

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER VOL. 14: CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY TPB

Written by NICK SPENCER

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, MARCELO FERREIRA & CARLOS GÓMEZ

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

One of Spider-Man’s deadliest and most deceptive enemies returns! The master of disguise known as the Chameleon is about to make the biggest play of his villainous career — and to get to the bottom of this conspiracy, Spidey will need to team up with his super-spy sister, Teresa! But with two sets of Parker luck working against them, will they stand a chance against the anarchic alliance the Chameleon has formed with the Foreigner, Chance and Jack O’ Lantern? Prepare for an unpredictable, revelatory tale that fans of the web-slinger dare not miss as Nick Spencer’s high-octane saga takes its next dramatic twist! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #66-69 and GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY.

152 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92607-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MILES MORALES VOL. 5: THE CLONE SAGA TPB

MILES MORALES VOL. 5: THE CLONE SAGA TPB

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Penciled by NATACHA BUSTOS & CARMEN CARNERO

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Nothing will ever be the same for the Morales family! The battle against Ultimatum is over, but Miles and his family will bear the scars for the rest of their lives. A day with Starling may raise Miles’ spirits, but there’s always another shoe about to drop — like symbiote dragons attacking Brooklyn! And that’s not the worst thing unleashed by the King in Black: Knull has taken over one of Miles’ friends and is using them to go after the young Spider-Man! If Miles can come out of this ordeal unscathed, he’ll face an even greater one when the Assessor’s machinations are revealed at last — and Miles’ Clone Saga will mess up his life even worse than Peter Parker’s did! Collecting MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #22-28.

168 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92601-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS MECH STRIKE TPB

AVENGERS MECH STRIKE TPB

Written by JED MACKAY

Penciled by CARLOS MAGNO

Cover by KEI ZAMA

The story that gives new meaning to the phrase “Avengers Assemble!” Earth’s Mightiest Heroes find themselves confronted with an unstoppable new menace: monstrous Biomechanoids seemingly impervious to every attack! But the Avengers aren’t so easily beaten — and when new threats arise, powerful new tools must be brought to bear! Suiting up in high-tech individualized armor, the Avengers stand ready for one of their greatest battles yet as a shadowy mastermind makes the first moves in a deadly game of chess! While the team battles Biomechanoids across the globe, Iron Man and Black Panther try desperately to uncover their hidden enemy — and discover that the threat is far greater than they had previously imagined. The fate of the Earth hangs in the balance, and an Avenger will fall! Collecting AVENGERS MECH STRIKE #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92788-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IRON MAN VOL. 2: BOOKS OF KORVAC II — OVERCLOCK TPB

IRON MAN VOL. 2: BOOKS OF KORVAC II — OVERCLOCK TPB

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Penciled by CAFU & ANGEL UNZUETA

Cover by ALEX ROSS

If he takes off his armor, Iron Man will die! After receiving a near-fatal injury from Korvac, Tony Stark lands in emergency triage with his life on the line. With Hellcat on the psychological ropes and Tony’s other allies recuperating from their own near-death experiences, can Iron Man muster the mettle he needs to chase Korvac back into space and stop the mad demigod’s quest for ultimate power? War Machine just might be the friend Tony needs! Prepare to go interstellar as an unlikely band of heroes pursues its enemy to the farthest reaches of the galaxy, where near-certain death awaits at Korvac’s hands. And as Moondragon reaches across the universe to help Hellcat reclaim her once-powerful mental abilities, Patsy Walker will have to face her demons — including the literal Son of Satan himself! Collecting IRON MAN (2020) #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92552-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE TPB

BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE TPB

Written by SI SPURRIER

Penciled by SERGIO DÁVILA

Cover by IBAN COELLO

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2021

Dane Whitman rides again as the Black Knight, wielder of the magical Ebony Blade! But Dane bears the burden of the blade’s curse: an insatiable lust for blood and mayhem that forever threatens to swallow its owner in darkness. Following the battle against the King in Black, a reinvigorated Dane has a renewed sense of purpose. But the Ebony Blade is the key to a new enemy’s evil plan, and only Dane can prevent the coming death and destruction. The conflict — spanning from mythical Camelot to modern-day NYC — will test Dane like never before and challenge everything he believes about himself, the Ebony Blade and the entire history of his lineage! What is the dread power of…the Ebony Chalice? Collecting BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93021-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SAVAGE AVENGERS VOL. 4: KING IN BLACK TPB

SAVAGE AVENGERS VOL. 4: KING IN BLACK TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by KEV WALKER & PATCH ZIRCHER

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2021

Conan is imprisoned on Ryker’s Island — but he promptly breaks out with the help of Deadpool! The taciturn barbarian and the Merc with a Mouth make for a very odd couple in the battle against the King in Black and his symbiote hordes! Meanwhile, Conan makes a surprising discovery that may help him overcome another dark threat: the sorcerer Kulan Gath. But what part of the barbarian’s plan involves a heist of the Hellfire Club? Prepare for Conan and Deadpool to set sail…with the Marauders! Then, a riotous team-up between Conan and the Rhino goes wrong when Spider-Man threatens to ruin their good time! And the legendary barbarian meets Johnny Blaze, but this Ghost Rider is nothing compared to the spider-riding Spirit of Vengeance of the Hyborian Age! Collecting SAVAGE AVENGERS #17-22.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92629-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

BLACK CAT VOL. 5: I’LL TAKE MANHATTAN TPB

BLACK CAT VOL. 5: I’LL TAKE MANHATTAN TPB

Written by JED MACKAY

Penciled by MICHAEL DOWLING & JOEY VAZQUEZ

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

The cat’s out of the bag! The Black Fox has sent Felicia Hardy and her crew to steal items from across the Marvel Universe. But why? At long last, the Fox’s complicated scheme is revealed! But once the Black Cat and her team have completed this multifaceted heist, what will it mean for their standing in NYC? For one thing, Spider-Man is definitely not okay with what she’s done! As Felicia weighs her actions over the last few years, the price of everything she has stolen is finally tallied — and the bill falls due. Is this the end of an era? Plus: cosmic capers await when the Black Cat crosses paths with an Infinity Stone — and the South Korean sensations White Fox, Taegukgi and Tiger Division! Collecting BLACK CAT (2020) #5-7 and BLACK CAT ANNUAL (2021) #1.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92789-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

RUNAWAYS BY RAINBOW ROWELL VOL. 6: COME AWAY WITH ME TPB

RUNAWAYS BY RAINBOW ROWELL VOL. 6: COME AWAY WITH ME TPB

Written by RAINBOW ROWELL

Penciled by NATACHA BUSTOS & ANDRÉS GENOLET

Cover by KRIS ANKA

The Runaways are in a dark and scary place. There are so many pieces to pick up and choices to be made — and if the team is good at anything, it’s making bad choices. Which leads them to descend into one of the most terrifying Marvel Universe locations ever: high school! It goes better for some than others. But when Wolverine and Pixie of the X-Men arrive with an offer for Molly, she finds herself faced with the biggest decision of her young life: stay with the Runaways, or finally find a home on the mutant island utopia that is Krakoa? Meanwhile, Nico made a rough decision — and she’s about to pay for it. And just as the Runaways finally rebuild their lives, everything comes crashing to the ground. And at the center of it all is…Gert?! Collecting RUNAWAYS (2017) #32-38.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92556-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY VOL. 6: DOING TIME PART ONE TPB

DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY VOL. 6: DOING TIME PART ONE TPB

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Penciled by MARCO CHECCHETTO & MIKE HAWTHORNE

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

A new Daredevil rises to protect Hell’s Kitchen! Matt Murdock is in jail — but while he’s serving his time in his masked guise, his home is left without a guardian devil. That is, until Elektra Natchios takes it upon herself to protect Murdock’s neighborhood — and his legacy! But the new Daredevil has her work cut out for her: Wilson Fisk remains seated as New York’s mayor with Typhoid Mary, the Owl, Hammerhead and other lethal villains at his beck and call — and that’s before Knull, the terrifying King in Black, plunges the world into darkness! Elektra may be in over her head for the first time in her life — while Matt must find the strength to continue the fight as all hell breaks loose in prison! Collecting DAREDEVIL (2019) #26-32.

160 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92609-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

UNCANNY X-MEN: RISE & FALL OF THE SHI’AR EMPIRE TPB (NEW PRINTING)

UNCANNY X-MEN: RISE & FALL OF THE SHI’AR EMPIRE TPB (NEW PRINTING)

Written by ED BRUBAKER

Penciled by BILLY TAN & CLAYTON HENRY

Cover by BILLY TAN

Ed Brubaker (CAPTAIN AMERICA) takes the helm of Marvel’s mighty mutants! And his incredible saga won’t just affect Earth, but will also rock the foundations of the entire galaxy! The shockingly powerful Vulcan is out for revenge, and he has his sights set on the Shi’ar Empire! Only Charles Xavier and his new team of X-Men can stop the rogue third Summers brother, but Rachel Summers’ presence on the outskirts of Shi’ar-controlled space does not go unnoticed — and a new enemy with deep ties to Rachel is unleashed! Featuring the Starjammers, a clash of the titans between Vulcan and Gladiator and all-out war in the cosmos! Get ready for the ride of your life! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #475-486.

312 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93155-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

INCREDIBLE HULK EPIC COLLECTION: CRISIS ON COUNTER-EARTH TPB

INCREDIBLE HULK EPIC COLLECTION: CRISIS ON COUNTER-EARTH TPB

Volume #6 in the Incredible Hulk Epic Collections

Written by STEVE ENGLEHART, ROY THOMAS & GERRY CONWAY with ARCHIE GOODWIN, STEVE GERBER, CHRIS CLAREMONT & TONY ISABELLA

Penciled by HERB TRIMPE

Cover by HERB TRIMPE

Hulk takes a trip to Counter-Earth, where he confronts his most-hated enemy: Bruce Banner! Add in the Rhino and the Abomination, and the action and drama can’t be contained! Then, the Hulk heads north to Canada — where the X-Men’s Mimic returns, and the Wendigo makes its debut! And the drama continues when Betty Ross is mutated into the Harpy! Next, the green goliath sets out on a path of revenge against a murderer’s row of earth-shaking enemies — including Juggernaut, Cobalt Man and a second encounter with Rhino and Abomination! Finally, the Hulk lands in Attilan, where the Inhumans are forced to launch him into outer space to prevent the destruction of their home. But where the Hulk lands will surprise him — and a cosmic saga alongside the messianic Adam Warlock awaits! Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #157-178.

472 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92916-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: WORLD’S GREATEST COMIC MAGAZINE TPB (NEW PRINTING)

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: WORLD’S GREATEST COMIC MAGAZINE TPB (NEW PRINTING)

Volume #1 in the Fantastic Four Epic Collections

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY Cover by JACK KIRBY In 1961, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby lit the fuse of the greatest revolution in comic book history — the Marvel Age of Comics — and it started right here, in the pages of FANTASTIC FOUR! With the space race on, Reed Richards, Ben Grimm, Sue Storm and Johnny Storm shoot for the stars — but after their craft is bombarded by cosmic rays, they return to Earth with the startling powers of the Fantastic Four! These weren’t just any super heroes, though — the Fantastic Four were a realistic, relatable, bickering and loveable family that couldn’t pay their rent and didn’t always love their powers. So crack open this Epic Collection and enjoy the beginning of the series that earned the name “The World’s Greatest Comic Magazine!” Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #1-18.

456 PGS./All Ages …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93154-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: BATTLE OF THE BEHEMOTHS TPB

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: BATTLE OF THE BEHEMOTHS TPB

Volume #7 in the Fantastic Four Epic Collections

Written by STAN LEE with ARCHIE GOODWIN

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA with JOHN ROMITA SR. & JACK KIRBY Cover by JOHN BUSCEMA

Only an artist as immortal as John Buscema could fill Jack “King” Kirby’s Galactus-sized shoes on FANTASTIC FOUR! “Big John” joins Stan the Man on a timeless run in this collection of FF from the early ‘70s. Johnny Storm and Crystal develop their romance, Ben Grimm learns to change into Thing at will, Reed Richards takes on Annihilus and Janus in the Negative Zone and none other than Doctor Doom teams up with the FF to face the awesome threat of the Over-Mind! Then, Gabriel the Air-Walker debuts as Galactus’ new herald, and he’s arrived on Earth to force the Silver Surfer to submit to the Big G’s will — or the planet dies! All this, plus the return of the Monster from the Lost Lagoon! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #105-125.

464 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92913-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STRANGE ACADEMY: BRIGHT SIDE GN-TPB

STRANGE ACADEMY: BRIGHT SIDE GN-TPB

Written by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Penciled by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

The Strange Academy teeters on the edge of tragedy! Hearts are broken, uncanny new abilities manifest and a huge secret is revealed! The students attempt to return to some sense of normalcy with a couple of good old-fashioned field trips — but one is to outer space, to uncover a magical artifact with Rocket and Groot, and the other is to Asgard! Then, for orphan Calvin Morse, Parents’ Day at Strange Academy isn’t much fun. But while the rest of the parents tour the campus, Calvin and an unlikely friend will discover something truly terrifying! A shocking murder mystery awaits as Marvel’s smash-hit series continues into its second semester! Collecting STRANGE ACADEMY #7-12.

136 PGS./Ages 13 & Up …$13.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-91951-1

Trim size: 6 x 9

SPIDER-GWEN: DEAL WITH THE DEVIL GN-TPB

SPIDER-GWEN: DEAL WITH THE DEVIL GN-TPB

Written by JASON LATOUR, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS & HANNAH BLUMENREICH

Penciled by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ, SARA PICHELLI & MORE

Cover by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

Gwen and Miles, sitting in a tree…K-I-S-S-I-N-G! The most sensational web-spinners of the 21st century cross paths — and lock lips! Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales are two young heroes from different dimensions, but what threat could unite the Spider-Man and Spider-Woman of the new generation? The answer will rock both their worlds! First comes love, then comes much worse, then comes chaos in the Multiverse! Back in Gwen’s dimension, Matt Murdock — the Kingpin of Crime — is plotting something. But what does it have to do with Harry Osborn? Why will it pit Spider-Woman against the Wolverine of Earth-65? And what have Gwen’s band the Mary Janes been up to while she’s so busy? Collecting SPIDER-MAN (2016) #12-14 and SPIDER-GWEN (2015B) #16-23.

248 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$12.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93165-0

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 1 — THE COMING OF THE AVENGERS GN-TPB MICHAEL CHO COVER

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 1 — THE COMING OF THE AVENGERS GN-TPB MICHAEL CHO COVER

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY & DON HECK

Covers by MICHAEL CHO & JACK KIRBY The stories that built the Marvel Universe, from the brilliant minds of legendary creators — now available in an accessible new format the whole family can enjoy! Gathering together to face the evil Loki, Iron Man, the Hulk, Thor, Ant-Man and the Wasp join forces to become Marvel’s most powerful team of heroes! And when Captain America returned from the frozen depths to battle alongside them, the Avengers truly took form! In this collection of the earliest adventures of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, meet Kang the Conqueror, Wonder Man, the Space Phantom and Baron Zemo — and witness the debut of the Masters of Evil! But when a furious Hulk quits the Avengers and teams with the savage Sub-Mariner, will the green giant smash his former comrades? Let the cry ring out: Avengers Assemble! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #1-10.

240 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92978-7

Trim size: 6 x 9



MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 1 — THE COMING OF THE AVENGERS GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER (DM ONLY)

240 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93008-0

Trim size: 6 x 9

August collections schedule