Martin Scorsese’s star-studded Killers of the Flower Moon could be out this November

We’ve heard precious little about Martin Scorsese’s next movie Killers of the Flower Moon – but we might finally have a release window.

Eric Roth, who wrote the screenplay for Scorsese’s upcoming Western (which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, and Robert De Niro), told IndieWire that the movie would be out "when you’d assume: next November."

Roth added, "I’ve heard he’s well on his way to getting the editing done."

The writer, who can count Dune and Forrest Gump among his credits, has also teased a unique aspect of the upcoming film.

"I came up with an incredible way to do the end credits, which you’ve never seen," Roth said. "[Scorsese] wrote me a text the other day: ‘I’m going to shoot our end credits in a couple days.’ I was so happy that he’s doing that."

Killers of the Flower Moon centers around the murders of members of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma. The years-long period, which became known as the ‘Reign of Terror’, lasted from 1921 to 1926. Scorsese’s film is based on David Grann’s 2017 book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.

Academy Award nominee Jesse Plemons is all set to play Tom White, the lead FBI agent in charge of investigating the murders. That role was reportedly originally eyed for DiCaprio, who is now playing a character who is the nephew to a landowner (Robert De Niro) and is married to a member of the Osage Nation.

For more on what is (officially) coming to cinemas and streaming in 2022, check out our movie release dates guide.