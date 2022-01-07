Mario Kart 9 is reportedly in active development and "comes with a twist"

An analyst believes Mario Kart 9 is in active development with a "new twist."

The comment comes from games industry Serkan Toto of Kantan Games who, when asked for comment about 2022 predictions in an article published by GamesIndustry.biz, stated that Mario Kart 9 is in "active development." Furthermore, Toto believes a reveal isn't too far away, stating that Nintendo "could tease" the next entry in the franchise this year.

Not only that, but Toto states that Mario Kart 9 "comes with a new twist." The analyst doesn't give away any further details as to what this twist could be, but it's interesting to note that Nintendo might be doing more than giving Mario Kart a fresh lick of fresh paint.

Elsewhere in his predictions for the coming year, Toto believes 2022 will see the release of an established Nintendo IP on mobile devices. Up until now, we've seen a slate of Nintendo series', such as Fire Emblem, Mario, and more, make the jump from consoles to mobile devices, so this shouldn't come as a huge surprise, even if it's a nice bonus for mobile gamers.

Toto alludes to it in his comment in GamesIndustry.biz, but Mario Kart 8 Deluxe recently became the best-selling game in the entire series history. As of early November 2021, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe officially topped sales of over 38.74 million worldwide, surpassing the previous record held by Mario Kart Wii of 37.4 million copies sold. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe might be printing money for Nintendo, but it could still be eyeing up a new entry.

