Madden 22 release date, cover vote, ratings, franchise mode and everything you need to know

As sure as winter follows spring and Rob Gronkowski follows Tom Brady passes into the end zone on Super Bowl Sunday, the Madden 22 release date is set for August 2021. It’s not official, let’s make that clear: the game itself is unlikely to be announced until May, with the first Madden 22 trailer guaranteed to drop in June. But it’s roughly 322 light-years since we went an entire summer without an official EA NFL game, and this one won’t be any different. What will it look like, how will it play, and will Aaron Donald and Patrick Mahomes still top the Madden 22 ratings list? All those questions are answered below, in GR’s early doors Madden 22 guide.

Due to PS5 and Xbox Series X emerging in the build-up to Christmas, the next-gen releases of Madden 21 fell out of sync with their PS4 and Xbox One counterparts. That will surely change this year. Traditionally a new Madden emerges in the first week of August, just ahead of the real NFL season getting underway. That street date was delayed until 28 August last year, likely due to the complications of developing during a pandemic, but we expect the Madden 22 release date to return to its conventions. That would mean the game going on sale on Friday 6 August, with early access granted to those who pre-ordered on or around Tuesday 3 August. [Remember that for now, this is a prediction, not a confirmed announcement.]

Madden 22 trailer: expect it during EA Play Live

EA Play Live is a summer event loosely tied to E3, where both journalists and the public get their first look at its latest Gridiron sim. The organizers of the latter are pushing ahead with plans for digital-only expo, and you can guarantee that EA is doing the same. That means we’ll see the first Madden 22 trailer in mid-June. We’ll have it live on this page as soon as it’s available. Expect a big fuss to be made about the visual leaps made in the series’ second year on next-gen – but let’s hope for tangible gameplay improvements, too.

Madden 22 cover vote: Tom Brady is the early favorite

Rather than put it to a public vote, these days EA prefers to choose its cover athlete behind closed doors. That’s largely down to events of 2011, when a sustained online campaign from Cleveland Browns fans led to journeyman Peyton Hillis being catapulted onto the packaging of Madden 12 after one good season. In the final Hillis saw off the challenge of series legend Michael Vick with a 66% share of the vote.

After claiming his seventh Super Bowl ring, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady must be considered the early favorite for the Madden 22 cover. It’d be his second in the series. Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes is also in running to front Madden for a second time, last appearing on Madden 20. Team-mate Travis Kelce is in contention after another monster season, while it’s eight years since a running-back helmed the series. Should EA wish to break that barren run, Titans’ wall-on-legs Derrick Henry is the dominant choice, following a 2000-yard, 17-touchdown campaign.

Madden 22 ratings: Stefon Diggs must crack the big six

The announcement of official Madden 22 ratings will be a mammoth element of the game’s pre-release press campaign, which you can expect in late July or early August. That doesn’t stop us from speculating, however.

Six players ended the Madden 21 season with the maximum possible OVR of 99: Aaron Donald (RE, LA Rams), Devante Adams (WR, Green Bay), DeAndre Hopkins (WR, Arizona), Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City), Stephon Gilmore (CB, New England) and Travis Kelce (TE, Kansas City). All look good to maintain those super-scores in Madden 22, although Adams and Hopkins should be joined in the 99-OVR receiver club by Stefon Diggs after his phenomenal 127-catch year.

Brady ended the season with a 96 OVR, with Henry on 95. That pair should edge towards 99-rated territory during the summer. From the Super Bowl-winning Bucs, you suspect Devin White (MLB, 82), Sean Murphy-Bunting (CB, 80), Leonard Fournette (HB, 78), and Cameron Brate (TE, 76) may also be using social media to nudge EA into well-deserved stats boosts over the coming months.

Madden 22 franchise mode: change is coming (apparently)

In a welcome surprise, EA admitted before the release of Madden 21 that it had long-term plans to overhaul franchise mode which stretched beyond that game’s next-gen debut. “We see your ‘fix Madden franchise tweets and we understand your frustration,” said executive producer Seann Grady, in a Twitter video which you can watch below. “The franchise community is critically important to us and we appreciate your passion for Madden NFL. We’re reading your feedback and we clearly understand that you want more. We’ve seen your request for details around what the franchise community can expect moving forwards, and while I don’t have a lot of details I can share right now, I can tell you that our team is actively working on bolstering plans to support the franchise in Madden 21 and beyond.”

An update from Executive Producer Seann Graddy pic.twitter.com/RFpco0KNH1July 2, 2020

What could he mean? Hopefully, EA Tiburon has learned lessons from EA Canada, who made significant improvements to career mode ahead of FIFA 21, in direct response to criticism from fans. It’s incredible that we still don’t have offensive and defensive coordinators: a fundamental element of gridiron that kept the series fresh season after season back in the PS2 (yes, PS2!) era.

The company’s experiment with a bespoke management sim - NFL Head Coach 09 - also delivered a far more authentic experience than that currently offered in Madden, which is a travesty given that it’s now thirteen years – and two generations – old. Whether EA goes back to the future or unveils something entirely new, an overhaul for Madden 22 franchise mode is long overdue.

Madden 22 gameplay changes: here’s your fan wishlist

In the Super Bowl’s aftermath GR curated suggestions from the most respected fan forums to form your Madden 22 wishlist. For instance, these two selections from the excellent Operation Sports are both constructive, with very good reason:

“I will buy Madden 22 if blocking logic is fixed, pass coverage is fixed, LB’s actually pursue and clog holes rather than stand still and let themselves be blocked, and OL/DL positioning isn’t based on shifting/warping or animation triggering,” writes xCoachDx. “I’d honestly be surprised if one or two of these happened.”

“The entire Madden 21 on-field presentation is an immersion breaker,” adds Americas Team. “It’s made for the online competitive crowd to get through games as quickly as possible. This may be OK for online but it's a total disaster for offline franchise players. They need to give us presentation options like MLB The Show.”

Want to read more recommendations like the above? Then immediately jump on over to our community-driven Madden 22 features rundown.