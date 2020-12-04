Love Actually actor defends Andrew Lincoln’s controversial cue card scene

Since its release in 2003, Love Actually has been one of Britain's most-beloved Christmas movies. However, there’s one scene in the Richard Curtis rom-com that’s kept opinions divided.

In a moment that has been recreated and parodied many times (including by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson…), Mark (Andrew Lincoln) reveals his love for his best friend’s wife, Juliet (Keira Knightley), via cue cards on her doorstep.

Love Actually actor Martine McCutcheon, who plays Natalie, the Prime Minister’s (Hugh Grant) love interest, has come to the scene’s defence.

"I don't think it's creepy at all," McCutcheon told Digital Spy . "I think people do crazy things when they are in love with people. He had his moment where he thought 'enough now, I've told her how I feel, I love my friend too but I had to get it off my chest in the right way'. She'd already seen the video, and I think it was his way of making things explained and comfortable."

The actor also spoke about why she thinks Love Actually has become a festive classic. "It's a really human take on love and shows all its different complexities," she said. "It shows that it isn't always perfect and people have their struggles and insecurities.”

McCutcheon is taking part in a campaign with UK streaming service NOW TV to launch their Greeting Grams service, giving people the chance to send loved ones a personalised, socially distanced doorstep message printed on cards and performed by a messenger (not Andrew Lincoln, though, unfortunately).