Amazon reveals cryptic Lord of the Rings TV series posters teasing new characters

Amazon has released 14 new character posters for the upcoming Lord of the Rings TV show, officially titled Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. However, there's a fiendish, Gollum-like riddle to solve as we don't know which characters (or actors) are depicted in each image.

The posters only show the characters' toros, arms, and hands, but there are some clues based on what they're wearing. Each character is holding an object, from swords to acorns, which gives us an indication of what we can expect them to be up to in the show. There's a sword with a horse on the hilt (perhaps a Rohan warrior), another weapon with an Elvish look, a staff held by someone wearing blue robes (one of the blue wizards, maybe?), and one very gnarly, Ringwraith-like character

As for what else we know about the show, the official synopsis says it "will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness."

The series will take place in Middle-earth’s fabled Second Age of history, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's books. Amazon Studios confirmed that the series will begin in a time of relative peace and follow an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar (some of the residents of Middle-earth have very different lifespans to humans, after all) and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to their world.