Lootaku Unboxing: My Hero Academia - Go Beyond. PLUS ULTRA!

AUG 2018 - “My Hero Academia”

Banpresto: Midoriya / Bakugou

My Hero Academia figures are finally here! These two figures are the SECOND release versions (SP) and shows much higher quality paint and shading. You can receive either Midoriya or Bakugou.

This is one of our most requested series so here's hoping we will get many more figures and characters from Banpresto in the figure!

Bakugou Grenadier Bracers: Arm Plush

HOWITZER IMPACT!! This is one of our biggest plushes to date! Blast away with Baku's Grenadier Bracers. These special bracers store his nitroglycerin-like sweat. Once filled he (or you) can pull the grenade pin in order to release a large blast, as shown when he fought Izuku in All Might's Heroes vs. Villains test.

Canvas Tote Bag

Show off your love of My Hero Academia with this canvas tote bag sporting your favorite characters Iida, Uraraka, Todoriki, Bakugou, and Midoriya!

All Might - "Go Beyond" Lootaku Limited Edition Exclusive T-Shirt

Who says geeky t-shirts can't be trendy? Introducing our second limited edition exclusive t-shirt, this time it's My Hero Academia's All Might!

Our Lootaku Lifestyle Anime Collection focuses on anime t-shirt designs that are fashionable with hints of your favorite fandom. Something you can wear out without feeling too geeky. Each t-shirt is also numbered individually to create a great collector's item as well.

Shoto Todoroki: Lootaku Limited Edition Exclusive Pin

This month we bring you an exclusive limited edition enamel pin of Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia. This high quality enamel pin shows off Todoroki's signature half-cold half-hot quirk in great detail!

Total Retail Value of My Hero Academia Box: $91