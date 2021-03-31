Little Big Planet servers have been offline for three weeks, but a fix is "close"

A fix for a server outage plaguing the LittleBigPlanet community is reportedly "close," according to PlayStation's director of product development.

In a tweet this morning, Pete Smith used #SaveLBP, which has been used by the community to discuss the outage, to say that "things are progressing," and to keep an eye on official feeds for updates on the issues, suggesting that the fix "might not be today, but it's close."

#SaveLBP I know everyone is anxious, things are progressing, keep an eye on the littlebigplanet feed for updates. It might not be today, but it’s close.March 31, 2021 See more

The issues date back to at least March 12, when Sony support studio XDEV tweeted to tell fans that "our LBP servers have been taken offline whilst we investigate some technical issues. We'll be back as soon as we can." According to a report from Eurogamer, the issues began earlier that week, with some fans claiming that the outage stems from a DDOS attack from a disgruntled player, although there's been no official word on what may have caused the downtime.

On March 16, the official Twitter account for LittleBigPlanet and Sackboy: A Big Adventure said that developers were working on a resolution, and "expect the service to resume before the end of the month." Schedules for all aspects of game development are always subject to change, but with today being the last day of the month, some players are asking why they're still unable to play. In another tweet posted today, however, the account told fans that "our team [is] doing all they can to get the servers back online ASAP."

