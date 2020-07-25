Life is Strange returns to comic books with Partner's in Time

Titan Comics has announced the continuation of the publisher's licensed comic books based on the hit video game series Life is Strange. The sequel series, titled Life is Strange: Partner's in Time (yes, apparently including the apostrophe), is written by Emma Vieceli with art from Claudia Leonardi and Andrea Izzo.

(Image credit: Titan Comics)

The Life is Strange game franchise was developed by Dontnod Entertainment and Square Enix, with three games released in the past five years. The adventure game revolves around Max Caufield, a photographer who can rewind time to change the outcomes of her actions. Life is Strange gameplay involves solving puzzles by using Max's time-traveling ability.

Like a comic book, the first Life is Strange game was released serially in five "episodes" throughout 2015. A sequel titled Life is Strange: Before the Storm was released in 2017, with a sequel titled Life is Strange 2 following in 2018.

"The adventures of Max, Chloe, and Rachel, from the hit game Life is Strange, continue," reads Titan's description of Life is Strange: Partner's in Time #1. "Time-rewinding photographer Max has spent years trapped in an alternate reality. Now, with the universe against her, she must embark on a coast-to-coast road trip of multiple lifetimes!"

This would be a continuation of Titan's long-running Life if Strange series of comic books, with three collections released thus far: Dust, Waves, and Strings. The UK publisher has done numerous video game-based comic book series in the past including spin-offs of Tomb Raider, Assassin's Creed, and World of Warcraft.

Life is Strange: Partner's in Time #1 goes on sale October 14. Here's a look at primary cover, as well as several variants: