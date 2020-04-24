Let Blizzard's Chris Metzen read you a Warcraft story

Having sleep troubles lately? We all are. Thankfully though, prolific game designer and voice actor Chris Metzen is here to lull us all to dreamland with a full read-through of his book, Snow Fight: A Warcraft Tale.

For those who need a little chatter to soothe them to sleep, finding the right program can be a real challenge. The voice should be smooth, consistent, and rhythmic; the subject matter interesting enough to distract you from the real world, but also lighthearted enough that you can mentally hit pause and drift off when you're ready. Metzen's reading of the children's story Snow Fight is all of those things.

Of course, there are plenty more applications for this wholesome gem. Parents stuck at home with kids are probably already bookmarking this for later, and it's just an enjoyable listen no matter the time. Take 5 minutes to slow down and digest this cute tale of the power of kindness, and your mental health will likely thank you.

For the uninitiated, Metzen is a Blizzard veteran instrumental to the creation and development of some of the studio's most beloved IPs. His influence can be seen and heard in Diablo, WoW, Warcraft, StarCraft, Hearthstone, and Overwatch. Metzen stepped down as senior vice president of creative development in 2016 to "slow down." Hopefully we see more of Metzen's read-throughs in the near future, as this was a very welcome, and relaxing surprise.

