Lenovo Lavie Mini is a laptop that can transform into a Nintendo Switch-like gaming device

Lenovo and NEC have revealed a concept for the Lavie Mini, which essentially looks like a cross between a laptop and a Nintendo Switch.

Lenovo's prototype device was revealed before the tech showcase CES 2021 is due to take place next week. As Tom's Guide details, the Lavie Mini packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics, with an 8-inch touchscreen. Compact and small in size, the Lavie Mini is also lightweight to add to its portability factor, weighing in at just 579g / 1.28lb.

The most interesting thing about it, though, it's the way it can transform into a gaming device, not unlike the Nintendo Switch. Switching up from your standard laptop setup, the Lavie Mini's keyboard can be tucked away and two game controllers can be attached to either side of the screen in the same way as Joy-Cons. The device also comes with a docking station, so you can play your games on a TV if you want to take a break from the 8-inch display.

No release date has been announced for the device yet since it's currently a conceptual prototype for the time being, but if anyone is after a Switch that's more like a PC/laptop, the Lavie Mini could just be the answer you're looking for if it becomes a reality.

CES 2021 is set to start next week on January 11 and will take place over several days until January 14. During the annual tech showcase, which will be all-digital this year, you can expect to see announcements for all sorts of new and upcoming tech.

