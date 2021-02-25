Legendary punk band Blondie comes to comics with Harley Quinn writers

Writers Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Palmer, known for their lengthy run on DC's Harley Quinn, and artists John McCrea and Paul Mounts will team up with Z2 Comics to produce an original graphic novel based on the music and history of legendary New York City punk/new wave band Blondie. The title of the OGN is Blondie: Against The Odds.

Founded in the late '70s, Blondie rose through the New York punk scene among bands like the Ramones, Television, the Talking Heads, and more, to become international superstars and some of the most acclaimed and successful musicians to arise from the early punk scene.

(Image credit: Z2 Comics)

Palmiotti and Conner, who both say they are lifelong fans of the band, will create an OGN that channels aspects of some of Blondie's most popular music to chronicle their rise to fame.

"Blondie's rise to international acclaim from the downtown Manhattan club scene is perhaps one punk rock's greatest success stories," reads Z2's official description of the OGN. "Their first-ever graphic novel will follow their rise from the streets of New York to the stages of the world, as told through and inspired by some of their early singles up through their enduring influence and cultural prominence in the present day."

"Written by Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti, the team behind the most celebrated run on the beloved DC Comics character Harley Quinn, and pulling in Palmiotti's own memories of his childhood spent in the New York punk rock and new wave scene surrounded by folks like Andy Warhol, David Bowie and Fab 5 Freddie at venues like Max's Kansas City, CBGB's and the Mudd Club," it continues. "With his insight and Amanda's mutual love of the music and styles of the time, this will be an essential visual document for any music fan to treasure."

Z2 plans to release the OGN with a special edition vinyl record and more, across multiple special editions, all celebrating the music and style of Blondie.

"I think it would be impossible to give Blondie and the downtown New York music scene the proper respect and visceral representation it deserves if I didn't live through it," states Palmiotti.

(Image credit: Z2 Comics)

"My life was comic books and music and there was no more exciting time in my life than when Blondie hit the music scene. Amanda and I are having a blast telling the story of the band and how they went from killing it on stage in small clubs to becoming an unstoppable worldwide sensation."

"When I was growing up (and still pretty much, to this day), a few of the things I loved were music, comic book heroes, ultra-cool style, and a wicked, wild, and weird sense of humor," adds Conner.

"Blondie embodies all those things, and when I listen to their music, I can't not dance. Or if I have to sit and work for long hours, I can't not at least bounce and bop along in my seat," she continues. "As a teenager, Debbie Harry was one of the super-heroes I wanted to grow up to be. In fact, I still wanna grow up to be her."

Blondie: Against The Odds is available for pre-order on Z2's website, with multiple special editions that include signed copies, vinyl records, art prints, and more. The OGN is planned for a fall 2021 release.

