Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 voice actor spoils detail about a returning character

One of the voice actors from Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 has accidentally revealed a very interesting - and spoiler-filled - tidbit about the upcoming game.

As spotted by Eurogamer , the Italian language voice actor for Daruk in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild recently shared some interesting information about the highly anticipated sequel in an interview with Zelda fan-site Lega Hyrule .

We’re going to dive into the potentially spoiler-heavy details revealed in the interview, so if you want to go into Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 blindly or are yet to play the first Breath of the Wild game, we suggest you don’t read on any further.

According to the Lega Hyrule video, Pietro Ubaldi - Daruk in the Italian dub of Breath of the Wild - has recently recorded lines for the upcoming sequel. What makes this interaction particularly interesting though is the fact that Ubaldi says he hasn’t just recorded for Daruk - which is surprising enough considering the character’s fate at the end of Breath of the Wild - but also the character’s ancestor.

When asked to provide more details about the mysterious character, Ubaldi reveals that he doesn’t remember the ancestor’s name but that they are: "a bit more serious [than] Daruk." When asked if the character they’re implying was Darunia (a recurring character in the Legend of Zelda series and leader of the Hyrulean Gorons), Ubaldi responded with "No… lately, the names, I don’t remember them well." Meaning we will just have to wait and see who Daruk’s ancestor is.

In other Zelda news, Nintendo recently announced that it is delaying Breath of the Wild 2 until the end of 2023. There’s still a lot of mystery surrounding the project which has led to a number of rumors and "leaks" including one which said that the Breath of the Wild sequel could be named 'Breath of Duality' , according to an insider.