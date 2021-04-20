LA Noire and Max Payne 3 get free DLC in surprise updates for PC versions

Rockstar Games has released surprise updates for LA Noire and Max Payne 3, giving players access to all the DLC for both games for free.

Today is a good day for fans of Rockstar games, as both LA Noire and Max Payne 3 have received free updates on PC which make all the DLC for both titles free (as spotted by Eurogamer). LA Noire has five additional cases in its DLC lineup, along with some extra cars, costumes and weapons. Interestingly, the update only applies to the base version of the game and not LA Noire: The VR Case Files, a re-release which made the entire game playable in VR.

Max Payne 3’s DLC library was a little bit more spartan, as there were never any full single player add-ons for the game. Max Payne 3 did have three multiplayer map pack DLCs which also added a few extra side activities including New York Minute Arcade Challenge and a survival mode.

This isn't the only recent change to Rockstar's PC back catalog. Last night, Rockstar accidentally made Midnight Club 2 available for purchase on Steam three years after it was originally delisted, only to quickly remove it again. Now we’ve had shock updates to LA Noire and Max Payne 3 which have handed out a load of DLC for free too. LA Noire is getting on for nearly ten years old at this point, and Max Payne 3 also launched nearly nine years ago, so it’s strange that Rockstar decided to update them both now.