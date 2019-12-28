KOTOR'S Darth Revan is once again canon thanks to this Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Easter Egg

Ask anyone what their favourite Star Wars game is, and odds are that Knights of the Old Republic will come up in the conversation. Until recently It was believed that the events of Bioware’s classic RPG had been scrubbed from the series canon following Disney’s acquisition of the license in 2012. However, a newly discovered Easter Egg in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s visual history confirms that this is no longer the case with this mention of Darth Revan.

Spoilers ahead for both Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

As first unearthed by Screenrant, the Darth Revan Easter Egg pertains to the big battle that occurs at the end of the movie between the Poe Dameron-led Rebel force and the enormous Final Order fleet. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker introduces a new type of stormtrooper known as the Sith Troopers to aid in the revived Emperor’s plans, and it turns out that a legion of one of these red-coated enforcers is named after KOTOR’s classic big bad.

This legion’s name is described in the movie’s official visual dictionary as “The 3rd: Revan Legion”, which is a small but still significant way to secure the Sith lord responsible for one of the biggest twists in video games back into the wider Star Wars canon. And better yet, Darth Revan isn’t the only Star Wars Legends game character mentioned, with other Sith Trooper legions named after the likes of Darth Phobos and Desolous – both of whom are dark lords featured in LucasArts’ The Force Unleashed series.

Does this mean that the long-rumoured Knights of the Old Republic movie is actually on the cards? Anything is possible. Until then, however, it’s great to see this fan favourite Sith Lord paid homage to, albeit in this subtle manner.

