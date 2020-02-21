Kingdom Hearts, Dark Souls, Final Fantasy, and Resident Evil lead the Big in Japan PlayStation sale

A new PlayStation Store sale featuring games popular in Japan begins today, Friday, February 21. As you might expect, there are a ton of JRPGs on sale, from Disgaea to Atelier to Final Fantasy. There are also a boatload of Japanese-developed series like Dark Souls, Resident Evil, and Kingdom Hearts, Dragonball Xenoverse, as well as some surprise inclusions like Life is Strange 2 and Just Cause 3.
You can view the full lineup on the PlayStation Blog. We've also picked out a few dozen of the best deals for PS4, PS3, and PS Vita (yes, there are still Vita deals), which you can check out below.
Big in Japan PS4 deals
- Danganronpa 1-2 Reload - $19.99
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony - $23.99
- Dark Souls 3 - $14.99
- Disgaea 5 Complete - $19.99
- Dragonball Xenoverse 2 - $11.99
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 - $35.99
- Final Fantasy 12 - $24.99
- Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition - $17.49
- Kingdom Hearts 3 - $17.99
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain - $4.99
- Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom - $20.39
- Nioh Complete Edition - $19.49
- Resident Evil 7 - $14.99
- Tales of Berseria - $14.99
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 - $17.99
Big in Japan PS3 deals
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (PS1 Classic) - $2.99
- Chrono Trigger (PS1 Classic) - $4.99
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $3.99
- DMC: Devil May Cry - $3.99
- Final Fantasy 7 (PS1 Classic) - $4.99
- Final Fantasy 10/10-2 HD - $12.49
- God Hand (PS2 Classic) - $1.99
- Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance - $4.99
- Okami HD - $2.79
- Resident Evil 4 (PS2 Classic) - $3.99
- Resident Evil Franchise Pack - $11.99
- Suikoden 2 (PS1 Classic) - $2.99
Big in Japan PS Vita deals
- Final Fantasy Tactics (PS1 Classic) - $4.99
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions (PS1 Classic) - $4.99
- Muramasa Rebirth: Genroku Legends Collection - $4.49
- Tactics Ogre: Let us Cling Together - $4.99