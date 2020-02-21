Popular

Kingdom Hearts, Dark Souls, Final Fantasy, and Resident Evil lead the Big in Japan PlayStation sale

Naturally, there are plenty of JRPGs on sale too

A new PlayStation Store sale featuring games popular in Japan begins today, Friday, February 21. As you might expect, there are a ton of JRPGs on sale, from Disgaea to Atelier to Final Fantasy. There are also a boatload of Japanese-developed series like Dark Souls, Resident Evil, and Kingdom Hearts, Dragonball Xenoverse, as well as some surprise inclusions like Life is Strange 2 and Just Cause 3.  

You can view the full lineup on the PlayStation Blog. We've also picked out a few dozen of the best deals for PS4, PS3, and PS Vita (yes, there are still Vita deals), which you can check out below. 

Big in Japan PS4 deals  

  • Danganronpa 1-2 Reload - $19.99
  • Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony - $23.99 
  • Dark Souls 3 - $14.99 
  • Disgaea 5 Complete - $19.99 
  • Dragonball Xenoverse 2 - $11.99
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2 - $35.99 
  • Final Fantasy 12 - $24.99 
  • Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition - $17.49
  • Kingdom Hearts 3 - $17.99 
  • Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain - $4.99 
  • Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom - $20.39 
  • Nioh Complete Edition - $19.49 
  • Resident Evil 7 - $14.99 
  • Tales of Berseria - $14.99 
  • Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 - $17.99 

Big in Japan PS3 deals  

  • Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (PS1 Classic) - $2.99 
  • Chrono Trigger (PS1 Classic) - $4.99 
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection - $3.99 
  • DMC: Devil May Cry - $3.99 
  • Final Fantasy 7 (PS1 Classic) - $4.99 
  • Final Fantasy 10/10-2 HD - $12.49 
  • God Hand (PS2 Classic) - $1.99 
  • Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance - $4.99 
  • Okami HD - $2.79 
  • Resident Evil 4 (PS2 Classic) - $3.99 
  • Resident Evil Franchise Pack - $11.99 
  • Suikoden 2 (PS1 Classic) - $2.99 

Big in Japan PS Vita deals  

  • Final Fantasy Tactics (PS1 Classic) - $4.99
  • Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions (PS1 Classic) - $4.99 
  • Muramasa Rebirth: Genroku Legends Collection - $4.49 
  • Tactics Ogre: Let us Cling Together - $4.99 

