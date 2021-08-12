Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris - kill or trap Charles the Fat in Madness of King Charles

Wondering whether to kill King Charles or trap and spare him following Queen Richardis' request in Fire and Faith in the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris expansion? We're here to help. At the close of Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris, you'll have to choose between trying to trap the king in order to spare his life, or kill him. Whichever you decide will lead to slightly different outcomes, and it can be difficult to discern from the outset what to do. Below, you'll find out what happens either way.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris Fire and Faith choice

In the Fire and Faith quest, Queen Richardis asks that you spare her husband so that she may help him. You have the option to refuse outright and declare you will kill the king, or you can say you will try to avoid killing him.

I will spare Charles - Eivor agrees to try and spare him, and Richardis believes Eivor will do what is right. You can then attempt to spare his life in the oncoming battle.

Charles must die - Eivor says Charles dishonored all his allies and refuses to swear an oath to spare him. Richardis says this path will not ensure the safety of your people. Even if you select this response, you can still choose to spare him during the next quest.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris Madness of King Charles choice

If you want to try and keep to your word with the option to spare Charles when you enter into the battle, you can open a gate to the room with the mural by pulling on a lever by the wall. Once Charles' health is low enough, you can lead him into this room and take down his defenses so he'll be stunned for a time. Then you'll be able to close the gate and trap him inside.

Charles won't take damage from ordinary attacks, so instead, you must whittle down his defenses and then throw him towards one of the four lit braziers in the room. You'll have to get him close enough in order for him to land on the brazier and take fire damage. If you wish to kill him, you simply need to keep doing this until his health is completely depleted. But if you want to spare him, you will need to do this a few times and be mindful that he doesn't take too much damage. It's worth noting that jars surrounding the braziers can be used to douse the flames, which will put out the fire on Charles.

Below, you'll find out what happens if you spare or kill the king.

Kill Charles the Fat or trap and spare him

Killing Charles - If you decide to kill Charles using the braziers, a distraught Queen Richardis will come in at the end of the battle and exclaims that it did not have to be this way. Richardis says you are not who she thought you were and calls you a murderer. You leave the scene with the Queen weeping over Charles' body.

Upon returning to the Elgring clan, you'll find Count Odo in the hall who will be pleased to learn of the King's passing at your hands. Odo joyously declares that it is a day for celebration and you share in a jovial drink with Toka and the count. Odo says he must go to attend the throne, and wishes you a safe journey to England.

Trap Charles and spare his life - If you successfully trap Charles in the room, you have a conversation with the king. Eivor refuses to release the king until he swears that his Frankish troops will never come to England. Charles swears on his honor that Eivor has the treaty they seek and that his armies will not march on England. Queen Richardis enters and tells her husband she is here for him, and promises to protect him. Eivor leaves as Charles cries with his wife at his side.

When you return to the Elgring clan, Count Odo is angered by your decision to spare Charles and strike a treaty with the king. Eivor tells Odo that Charles is gone and away from power, and that Richardis means to prepare Bernard for succession. Odod declares that he won't sit back and watch the kingdom crumble any further, but still says they can celebrate the fact that Charles has been subdued. You share in a slightly awkward drink before he departs.

The choice comes down to whether you think Charles the Fat should be spared, if you wish to see a more agreeable reaction from Count Odo or Queen Richardis at the close of the expansion, and if you think Bernard should be prepared for the throne or Odo should attend it. It really comes down to personal preference, but both will see a slightly different end conversation with Toka.

