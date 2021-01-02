"Keep your heads up for 2021" teases Dying Light 2 developer

A tweet from the official Dying Light Twitter account suggests we might see Dying Light 2 in 2021.

Dropped on New Year's Eve, developer Techland tweeted "Survivors, tonight we celebrate!" before teasing that fans should "keep your heads up for 2021".

Survivors, tonight we celebrate!Keep your heads up for 2021! pic.twitter.com/uBLBGy4AYnDecember 31, 2020

Of course, that's not a guarantee that we'll finally get to play the highly-anticipated sequel in 2021, but it at least suggests that we'll get more information about the game if not an actual release date… and right now, fans of the series will take anything that they can get.

The sequel was originally revealed at E3 2018, promising 100 hours of content and a 15-20 hour campaign. But this time last year it was delayed indefinitely , with Techland scrapping its Spring 2020 window. It was the second delay for the game that was originally planned for a 2019 release.

In a statement shared at the time, CEO Paweł Marchewka said: "Unfortunately, we need more development time to fulfill our vision. We will have more details to share in the coming months, and will get back to you as soon as we have more information.

"We apologize for this unwelcome news. Our priority is to deliver an experience that lives up to our own high standards and to the expectations of you, our fans."

As I detailed earlier this year , it would be easy to dismiss Dying Light 2 as just another post-apocalyptic zombie game. But whilst Techland's hotly-anticipated sequel embodies many of the tropes we've come to understand so well, this universe is so, so much more intricate than that. And that's why we think Dying Light 2 just might end up being one of the industry's most thoughtful and compelling RPG experiences to date. Ever.

Everything about this sequel is bigger, better, and bolder than before. There's more to do, and more places to do it in, with a map four times the size of its predecessor that's begging for your exploration. It promises so much content with so many divergent paths that Techland insists you can't possibly see it all in one playthrough .