Loki showrunner Kate Herron responds to Russell T Davies' critique of coming out scene

Loki season one showrunner and director Kate Herron has responded to Russell T. Davies's criticism in regards to the way the show handled Loki's sexuality.

In episode three of the Marvel spin-off's first season, Loki comes out during a conversation with Sylvie. It's a subtle moment: she suggests there that must have been "many would-be princesses or perhaps, another prince," in his life, to which Loki replies: "A bit of both. I suspect the same as you." Loki is indeed bisexual in the comics, something that Herron felt was important for the show to acknowledge.

Davies, creator of Queer as Folk, reacted to the scene with some harsh words, saying, "Loki makes one reference to being bisexual once, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh my god, it’s like a pansexual show.’ It’s like one word. He said the word ‘prince,’ and we’re meant to go, ‘Thank you, Disney! Aren’t you marvelous?’ It’s pathetic. It’s a ridiculous, craven, feeble gesture towards the vital politics and the stories that should be told.”

In a new interview with Variety (opens in new tab), Herron responded: "I don’t disagree that there should be bigger stories being told, but—and I think he has a right to his opinion—I’m very proud of what we did in the show. Russell is a hero of mine, but like I’ve said, I hope that we did at least open the door and that more stories will come.”

Tom Hiddleston previously discussed the moment in The Guardian (opens in new tab), calling it a "small" but "important" step and saying that there's "further to go."

