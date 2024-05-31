Compared to PS4, most PS5 owners spend 176% more on add-on content but 12% less on full games despite today's $70 prices

Sony Interactive Entertainment is raking in the big bucks with the PlayStation 5, but players are apparently spending less money on full games and more money on add-on content.

During Sony's Business Segment Meeting 2024, the company shared several interesting insights into its console business and how the PS5's performance compares to the PS4. After only three years, the PS5 generation became the company's most profitable era ever, but that doesn't mean spending is up across the board.

On average, PS5 users have supposedly spent more money on the console compared to PS4 users during both platform's first four years on the market, according to a slide from Sony Group's presentation at around the 15-minute mark. PS5 peripheral revenue is up 26%, revenue from services like PlayStation Plus is up 34%, and add-on content (microtransactions and DLC) is up a whopping 176%.

The PS4 generation has the slight edge when it comes to full game sales, though, as PS5 players have been spending 12% less buying games, despite the $70 price tags that most blockbuster publishers have adopted in recent times, from Take-Two to Sony itself.

The downward trend isn't too shocking since live service and free-to-play games are significantly bigger, more common, and more all-encompassing than they were when the PS4 hit store shelves. Look no further than the top five most-played games on PS5 in April 2024 - Call of Duty HQ, Fortnite, GTA 5, NBA 2K24, and Roblox - all laced with in-game stores and "add-on content."

The PS4 generation lasted for seven years, meaning upcoming PS5 games still have time to make up for the 12% difference. Between heavyweight games like GTA 6 and potential sleeper hits like Astro Bot, the chances for a comeback are pretty high.

