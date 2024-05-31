14 years later, one of the '90s best sci-fi TV shows returns to comics

Cult sci-fi TV show Farscape turns 25 in 2024. The much-loved Australian series, which ran for four full seasons and a miniseries, first star-burst onto TV screens in 1999 and offered a very different approach to deep space adventuring than the then dominant Star Trek franchise. Where those shows focused on deep space professionals embarking on quests for peace and diplomacy, Farscape was about a crew of reprobates and outlaws. Entire episodes were devoted to lost astronaut John Crichton and chums (several of whom were puppets) getting drunk, or in one memorable case, hallucinating the episode as a cartoon. It was, in short, brilliant - and now it's getting a 25th anniversary comic special.

Here's Steve Morris's main cover for the special, followed by a variant from Vincenzo Riccardi and a photo cover. Ariel Olivetti will provide a fourth, as-yet-unseen cover.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: BOOM! Studios) (Image credit: BOOM! Studios) (Image credit: BOOM! Studios)

The Farscape 25th Anniversary special will be an anthology, presenting all new stories by a cast of comics talent, including Outsiders' Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly, Go Go Power Rangers' Sina Grace, Sarah Gailey, and Keith R.A. DeCandido - who penned the original Farscape comics.

The special is also the first new Farscape comic in 14 years. The range started back in 2002, at WildStorm, with the two-issue War Torn limited series. BOOM! picked up the license in 2008 and published several limited series and an ongoing comic that ran for 24 issues, before ending in 2010. The BOOM! comics are generally considered to be a canonical continuation of the series.

The Farscape 25th Anniversary Special #1 is published by BOOM! Studios on August 28.

Like your sci-fi a little darker? Here's our pick of five essential cyberpunk horror comics.