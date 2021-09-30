Kamala, Miles, Riri, and the team are back in action in Champions #10 preview

While the future of the Marvel Universe is pretty much the present of the Marvel Universe (comic book characters don't really age), the heroes that legit could be the future of the Marvel and Sony Cinematic Universes are on full display in October 6's Champions #10, the finale of the 'Killer Ap' story arc by writer Danny Lore and artist Luciano Vecchio, with a cover by Toni Infante.

As you can see by the opening images, the Champions are feeling victorious with the repeal of Kamala's Law that outlawed underage superheroes, but the team is just trading one problem for another.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Speaking of their future, so long as there is a Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, and others, Marvel's teen heroes will likely perpetually remain teens, with their adult selves only appearing in alt-reality and time-traveling stories. But on the flipside no less than two of the team - Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel herself and Riri Williams/Ironheart will debut within the next year or so on Disney Plus with plans to graduate them to MCU movies.

And when it comes to Miles Morales, his debut in the MCU and/or Sony's Spider-Man Cinematic Universe is just a matter of time.

On the screen, heroes do age and die and in just a few years you might see the Champions emerge as the leaders, and we might even see an MCU adaptation of the Champion or Young Avengers directly.

But until then, check out these comic book preview pages from Champions #10.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Man, the Champions are right on the brink of making Newsarama's list of the best teen superhero teams of all time.