Justice League Unlimited is back as a new comic book series

The fan-favorite world of the Justice League Unlimited animated series will return in May when DC debuts a new digital-first comic book series titled Justice League Infinity.

Justice League Infinity #1 main cover by Francis Manapul (Image credit: DC)

Co-written by Justice League Unlimited producer James Tucker and series writer/brand name comic book scribe J.M. DeMatteis, Justice League Infinity will star the familiar line-up of Wonder Woman, Superman, Batman, The Flash, Green Lantern/John Stewart, Hawkgirl, Martian Manhunter, and in the tradition of the animated series, a host of heroes from around the DC Universe, including new DC characters that weren't around during the animated TV series' original run.

The seven-issue series is illustrated by Ethen Beavers.

The first digital chapter goes on sale May 13, while the first 20-page print version will follow in comic book stores on July 6.

According to DC, the series features the Justice League "banding together to face new dangers that not only threaten Earth, but the multiverse itself," and gives the creative team the chance "to incorporate a host of new characters from across the DC Multiverse when bringing these animated heroes and villains to comics."

In the debut issue, "there is a being wandering the universe searching for its true purpose, but what it finds out on the farthest edges of the cosmos will change not just our universe, but many!" reads DC's description. "Meanwhile, the war for the throne of Apokolips arrives on Earth, and the true ruler will only be decided one way: Who can destroy the Justice League?"

Justice League Infinity #1 variant cover by Scott Hepburn (Image credit: DC)

Justice League Unlimited ran for three 13-episode seasons from 2004 to 2006 and was a sequel to the Justice League series. The series featured appearances by well over 100 DC heroes and villains, voiced by actors such as Kevin Conroy, Mark Hamill, J.K. Simmons, Ron Perlman, Virginia Madsen, Nathan Fillion, Jason Bateman, Dana Delaney, and dozens more.

DC is replacing the 'Unlimited' portion of the title with 'Infinity' which is symbolic of the publisher's 'everything counts' editorial philosophy of its new Infinite Frontier era.

Justice League Unlimited #1's main cover is by Francis Manapul with a card stock variant cover by Scott Hepburn.

Check out a preview of some pages from the first chapter by Beavers.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: DC)

Does Justice League Unlimited appear on Newsarama's list of the 10 best comic book animated series of all time? You bet it does!