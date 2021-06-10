Jurassic World Evolution 2 announced, coming to consoles and PC this year

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is coming this year, developer Frontier Developments announced during today's Summer Game Fest kickoff.

The sequel to the prehistoric management sim will be available on PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store), PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One. The reveal trailer confirms that the sequel picks up after the events of the 2018 film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and promises a new campaign, new dinosaurs, and a medley of new features and options for construction and customization. "The result is an even bigger, better and authentic Jurassic World game," Frontier Developments says.

"We ignored all the warnings," narrator Jeff Goldblum says in the reveal trailer. "Forgot lessons. We abused our power. We played with genetics like it was a toy. We weren't careful. And now here we are. This is a very different world."

The newly published website for Jurassic World Evolution 2 offers a few more details on the upcoming sequel. While set after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the upcoming management sim tells "a compelling and original Jurassic World narrative" of its own across new locations. Beyond new options and dinos, Jurassic World Evolution 2 is also pushing Chaos Theory mode, which lets players experience "key moments" from the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World films "with a twist." No word yet on the ability to place a small Jeff Goldblum in your custom park and watch him flee a T-Rex in a Jeep, but we're holding out hope.

The original Jurassic World Evolution quickly became one of our favorite park-type sims back in 2018, so we're excited to see Frontier Developments expand on the formula and add in a whole bunch of new stuff.

"Jurassic World Evolution is a smart, expertly crafted dinosaur theme park sim, balancing immense joy with a constant low key nausea for the inevitable perils that come with running a dinosaur theme park," our own Sam Loveridge said in her Jurassic World Evolution review . "It’s full of the kinds of intricacies you’d hope for in a Jurassic Park game, the fantastic management sim mechanics that Frontier is famed for, lovely little nods and references to the movie series and, honestly, why wouldn’t you want to play a game that lets you drive your own gyrosphere through the legs of a T-Rex?"