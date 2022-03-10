Josh Brolin is a cowboy searching for answers in mysterious first trailer for Prime Video's Outer Range

Josh Brolin doesn't look to be having a good time in the unnerving first trailer for Amazon Prime Video's thriller drama series Outer Range.

In the teaser, the Dune actor stars as Royal Abbott, a rancher who finds himself stumbling across an "unfathomable mystery" at the edge of the Wyoming wilderness.

The clip keeps everything understandably vague, offering up a series of increasingly unsettling shots set to a prayer spoken aloud by Abbott; a dead bear laying on a hilltop, a camouflaged man creeping in the woods, a car crash, a body being dragged across a blood-soaked floor, and lots of characters looking *confused*.

"We pray for our family, and we ask that you forgive us," he says ominously. "We ask that you show us the way here, 'cause we're in trouble.

"You made this crazy world so maybe you can give us some sort of hint as to what you're up to, 'cause I don't have the first fucking clue," Abbott continues, sounding angrier now. "There is a big distance between you and us. There is a great void, and I'm asking you to fill that void. I'm asking you to fill that void!

"I'm asking you to come down here and explain yourself," he adds, as a glimpse of him gazing at the ground while surrounded by sheriff's line tape plays out. "This world of yours isn't quite adding up. There is a great void! Amen."

According to Entertainment Weekly, the show sees the Abbott family wrestling with the disappearance of their daughter-in-law Rebecca and the Tillersons, their ostentatious neighbours who threaten to take over their land, too.

Outer Range also stars Imogen Poots (Green Room), Lili Taylor (The Conjuring), Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Tamara Podemski (Four Sheets to the Wind), Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Shaun Sipos (Krypton), Isabel Arraiza (The Little Things), Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House and Will Patton (Yellowstone).

Its first two episodes will land on the streaming platform on April 15, before two more roll out each week. While we wait, check out our list of the best TV shows of all time.