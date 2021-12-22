John Wick 4 delayed to 2023

John Wick: Chapter 4 is hitting the big screen a little later than expected, with Lionsgate announcing a new delay that pushes the release date into 2023.

The studio made the announcement with a brief teaser trailer, which is actually the first footage we've seen of the upcoming sequel. It was previously due to hit theaters in May of next year, but its new release date is March 24, 2023, almost two years later than its original 2021 date. The production wrapped filming last month, but apparently it needs some more time in post-production before it hits theaters.

The fourth chapter in Keanu Reeves' acclaimed action franchise was first slated for release in May of 2021, but the pandemic ultimately shuffled the vast majority of the major movie release dates from this year, and John Wick 4 was no exception. It's unclear if its second release date delay has anything to do with the pandemic, but it's likely a safe bet.

The new teaser isn't much - there's no Keanu, but we do get to see the Wickverse's switchboard operators toiling away. The new March 2023 release date is scrawled on the chalkboard.

The sequel is reportedly titled John Wick 4: Hagakure, the subtitle translating to 'hidden by the leaves' and apparently referencing a book by the samurai Yamamoto Tsunetomo. Yamamoto was a retainer to Nabeshima Mitsushige, a prominent power figure in parts of Japan, and the book is based on their conversations from the early 1700s.

