It's Padme and Anakin vs. Asajj Ventress in this Star Wars - Halcyon Legacy #3 first look

"My heart is beating, hoping that kiss will not become a scar."

So maybe the dialogue wasn't Oscar-worthy, but that didn't stop Star Wars fans from falling in love with Padme Amidala and her troubled beau Anakin Skywalker. Soon, those fans will get to see their favorite couple back together again in the pages of Marvel Comics, when Halcyon Legacy #3 hits comic book shelves.

Star Wars: The Halcyon Legacy #3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Star Wars: The Halcyon Legacy is written by Ethan Sacks, drawn by Will Sliney, colored by Rachelle Rosenberg, and lettered by Joe Sabino. The comic is a tie-in with Disney's Galactic Cruiser, a new hotel and resort concept that puts fans on the titular Halcyon for what Disney describes as an immersive Star Wars experience. Just like the Disney resort, the comic spans every era and corner of that galaxy far far away, including the beloved days of the Clone Wars, when Padme and Anakin first found love.

Star Wars: The Halcyon Legacy #3 finds the doomed lovers aboard the Halcyon on a secret mission for the Galactic Republic. According to Marvel, the couple is "tracking a senator suspected of having separatist ties."

As if that doesn't sound treacherous enough, the first look preview provided by Marvel - which Newsararama readers get to see first - shows that the heroes will run into one of the deadliest Sith to ever duel-wield a pair of red lightsabers. Yes, padawan-turned-Sith-turned-bounty hunter Asajj Ventress has boarded this little romantic cruise, and whatever problems Anakin and Padme already had are about to get a whole lot worse.

But what is Asajj doing on the Halcyon? How is she connected to this mysterious separatist senator? How could Anakin tell Padme that he wants to "wish away my feelings" with a straight face? All those questions (except the last one) will be answered when Star Wars: The Halcyon Legacy hits shelves April 13th, 2022.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

