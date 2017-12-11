It's Game of Thrones vs Stranger Things in the Golden Globe nominees list

The 2018 Golden Globe nominees list has been announced, and if you're a watcher of shows like Stranger Things and Game of Thrones, good news: you have the taste of an award committee. Both shows are in the running for Best Television Series - Drama, while movies like Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, Steven Spielberg's The Post, and Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri vie for Best Picture - Drama.
Looking further down the list, you'll see the excellent Get Out has been placed in the Best Picture - Comedy or Musical category, which feels a bit like a miscategorization to me. Yeah there are jokes, but it's also a pretty serious examination of race when you get down to it, and even a few scares. But I digress.
Household names like Tom Hanks, Gary Oldman, and Daniel Day Lewis are in competition to win Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama, while the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category features beloved leading ladies like Emma Stone, Margot Robbie, and Judi Dench.
Guillermo del Toro should feel pretty happy with the recognition his latest film, The Shape of Water, has received. It has seven nominations (the most of any film on the list), including Best Director. On the TV side of the aisle, Netflix dominates the list with eight nominations spread across five shows.
The Golden Globes may not have quite the pomp and circumstance of the Oscars, but given the nominees it looks to be a very interesting night. The ceremony, which is to be hosted by comedian and talk show host Seth Myers, will commence at 5pm Pacific / 8pm Eastern / 1am GMT on Sunday, January 7. You can read through the full list of nominees (and start drafting your picks) below:
Movies
Best Picture — Drama
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Picture — Comedy or Musical
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, The Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Steve Carrell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Willem DaFoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All The Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Alison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalfe, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Director — Motion Picture
Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Guillermo Del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, The Post
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
Best Motion Picture — Animated
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Picture — Foreign Language
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)
In the Fade (Germany/France)
Loveless (Russia)
The Square (Sweden, Germany, France)
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
John Williams, The Post
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“Home,” Ferdinand
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Remember Me,” Coco
“The Star,” The Star
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
Television
Best Television Series — Drama
The Crown, Netflix
Game of Thrones, HBO
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
Stranger Things, Netflix
This Is Us, NBC
Best Television Series — Comedy
Black-ish, ABC
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
Master of None, Netflix
SMILF, Showtime
Will & Grace, NBC
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Big Little Lies, HBO
Fargo, FX
Feud: Bette and Joan, FX
The Sinner, USA
Top of the Lake: China Girl, Sundance TV
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Blackish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Alexander Skarsgaard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies