Is the design of the 3DS final or not? Nintendo clears up the confusion

News broke this morning of a German 3DS demonstrator telling assembled journalists that the 3DS's overall look is not final and will be changed. We knew that the hardware was 'subject to change' as these things always are, but that unit looks pretty damn finished from here.

Here's the video 'auf Deutsch', which even we, with our limited knowledge of the language, can see shows the PR girl saying the design would be changed.

Of course, this one PR girl is unlikely to have a direct line to Miyamoto for her information, but the German site also reports that Nintendo's Harald Ebert confirmed it's not final. So we contacted Nintendo for clarification. Here's the reply:

"As we confirmed at E3, the hardware is 'near final'. It is obviously still in development so is subject to some small or minor changes ahead of its launch."

So there we have it, from the horse's mouth. You might get a different d-pad, or maybe a DSi-style matte finish (that 3DS in the video looks very fingerprinty before the girl wipes it clean), but it's basically there. And it's only the best thing in the world, ever.

Still, it's apparently not too late to fix any glaring errors with the machine. Is there anything you would change about the design of the 3DS? Or is it practically perfect in every way? Let us know in the comments.

23 Aug, 2010

Source: PlanetDS