Introducing Valorant's newest character, infiltrator duellist Yoru

Riot has dropped details of Valorant's upcoming new Episode 2 and its latest new character: Yoru.

"Yoru is an Infiltrating Duelist, using an array of tools to re-position himself, or create fakeouts," Riot says. "Yoru players will be lurking around the map, causing chaos, and getting frags."

As for Yoru's abilities? Here's what Riot says:

C — FAKEOUT: Equip an echo that mimics footsteps when activated Fire to activate and send the echo forward, Alt Fire to place an echo in place, Use the inactive Echo to send it forward.

E — GATECRASH: Equip to harness a rift tether Fire to send the tether out moving forward, Alt Fire to place a tether in place, Activate to teleport to the tether’s location.

Q — BLINDSIDE: Equip to rip an unstable dimensional fragment from reality. Fire to throw the fragment, activating a flash that winds up once it collides with a hard surface in the world.

X — DIMENSIONAL DRIFT: Equip a mask that can see between dimensions. Fire to drift into Yoru’s dimension, unable to be affected or seen by enemies from the outside.

Yoru will drop as part of Episode 2 Act 1, which is scheduled to run from January 12 to March 1st, 2021. The new Battlepass will cost 1,000 VP and include 12 gun skins (plus 3 sets of Variants for one of the skin lines), 1 melee skin, gun buddies, cards, spray and titles.

Riot's 5v5 tactical shooter Valorant is on track to receive about six new agents every year, according to executive producer Anna Donlon.

Back in the summer, Donlon clarified some key details about Valorant's content schedule, which follows roughly six-month episodes divided into two-month acts. Each time a new act begins, a new hero follows, which translates to about six new heroes per year . Though, that number could change depending on community feedback.

"This is another place where we're going to need a little flexibility, because we really need to follow your cues here - how many agents are too many? How many are too few? But right now, six is the sweet spot, so six is what we're targeting," Donlon said at the time.