If you can't get a new Xbox, at least you can wear one with this new set of shirts

Xbox and Chinatown Market have teamed up for a new line of officially branded apparel.

The line riffs on Xbox iconography in a new set of three designs, and they're all available right now on Foot Locker in the US and in the UK . My favorite look out of all of them is the smiley face hoodie with Xbox eyeballs. It has a Nirvana vibe with the X's over the eyes, and the black-and-yellow color scheme makes the reference all but explicit.

XboxUK 🤝 @FootlockerEUWe've teamed up with @ChinatownMarket to bring you a LIMITED drip drop - get it while you can 😎💧👕: https://t.co/vTnm3OgIZh pic.twitter.com/GrnjF9yhMeNovember 18, 2020

Then there's a design of a bear aggressively playing some Xbox very close to their television. I'm not really sure why there's a bear on the shirt, unless there's a reference I'm missing? Everybody likes bears, I guess.

The third design repurposes the A,B,X,Y Xbox buttons with a message proclaiming "This is my alphabet" above them. You could also get this shirt for a Nintendo fan, as long as they don't notice the letters are in the wrong order and unusually colorful. I won't tell.

The smile and bear designs are both available in either T-shirts for $40 or £29.99, or hoodies for $90 or £69.99. The button alphabet design is a T-shirt only for $40 or £29.99.

While you can pick up these clothes now, you may need to wait longer if you haven't already secured an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S; Microsoft has confirmed that it expects shortages for its next-gen consoles to continue until at least April .