If you need to humble Ake in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla then it's time for a Flyting battle. Welcome to the Sigrblot Festival, complete with giant wicker flaming wolf and a little less mead than you might expect. Once again, Ravensthorpe is full of mini-missions in Assassin's Creed Valhalla and this time they’re all a part of a grand War Effort quest to get us ready for the Siege of Paris DLC arriving this month. As part of this, Eivor is tasked with a mission to Humble Ake. Basically this means heading over to the supercilious individual who is basking in his knowledge of Flyting, and handing him his bearded behind.

Don’t worry, if you’re a little rusty at Flyting, we’ve got everything you need to know to Humble Ake in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and make sure your rhyming couplets are killer.

How to humble Ake in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

To Humble Ake in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you can just head over to him standing outside his hut slightly to the South East of the flaming wolf, or interact with the roast pig near the central area to start the War Effort quest. Ake’s the one with the beard that’s absurdly smug about being able to rhyme.

As with all standard Flyting sessions, Ake will ask you to put down a wager before you match wits. If you want to make 200 Festival Tokens - and why wouldn’t you if we’re about to tell you how to Humble Ake with the right responses? - you’ll need to make sure you have 100 with you for the biggest bet. You’ll get 20 for just starting the festival but an easy option is to head slightly North of Ake’s hut to Braun. He’s not next to a mead barrel for once and will ask you to go and herd some pigs for him. Eivor isn’t exactly happy about it but if you do this task, Braun will give you 100 Festival Tokens, perfect to take back to Ake and double with the Fight or Flyte quest.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Humble Ake Answers

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Here’s how to respond to Ake to humble him and complete this particular mission:

Answer 1: While I fight and bleed You turn honey to mead

While I fight and bleed You turn honey to mead Answer 2: A calm life is yours to choose. I draw blood, you nurse your brews!

A calm life is yours to choose. I draw blood, you nurse your brews! Answer 3: You are drunk or insane, with rank rot in your brain.

You are drunk or insane, with rank rot in your brain. Answer 4: In due time you’ll be skilled. Til then, wait, lest you’re killed.

Voila! Ake suitably humbled. All you need to do next is pocket those Festival Tokens and see what you can buy in the Sigrblot Festival shop with your winnings.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla tips | Assassin's Creed Valhalla map | Assassin's Creed Valhalla romance guide | Best Assassin’s Creed Valhalla weapons | Assassin's Creed Valhalla legendary animals | Assassin's Creed Valhalla settlement guide | Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ending | Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Thor armor | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Treasures of Britain Excalibur