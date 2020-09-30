How to watch the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character reveal on Thursday

You need to know how to watch the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character reveal to catch the next new fighter as soon as they're announced, and if you're here, you're ready to go.

Nintendo plans to debut the new fighter on Thursday, October 1 at 7am PDT / 10am EDT / 3pm BST using the YouTube stream embedded above. According to the official announcement shared on Nintendo of America's Twitter account, the reveal will kick off with a 3-minute long video showcasing the new character and then be followed "by a brief message from director Masahiro Sakurai."

The last Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character added to the game was Min Min from Arms , who was both officially announced and released in June (though Nintendo teased as early as March that the next character would be an Arms fighter). Min Min was the first character added in Fighters Pass Vol. 2 , and whoever is revealed at this event will presumably be the second. Fighters Pass Vol. 2 is set to introduce six new characters by the end of next year, and all of them have been decided in advance.

What everybody wants to know, of course, is who it's gonna be. At the moment it doesn't look like there have been any strong hints from Nintendo, leaving the floor open fully for the usual speculation: it's going to be Tracer from Overwatch, except it's actually going to be C.J. from GTA: San Andreas, but no for real it's going to be Goku this time you guys. The only way to know for sure is to tune in and watch.