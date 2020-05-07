Looking for how to watch the Xbox Series X gameplay event kicking off the first part of Microsoft's Xbox 20/20 initiative?

You've come to the right place. The stream will begin at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST today, May 7, and you can catch it all via the Twitch embed above.

According to Microsoft's teases , the event will show off "next-gen gameplay, trailers and sneak peeks from a wide variety of publishing partners and independent developers across the globe and industry". So far, the only game that's been explicitly confirmed for inclusion in the event is Assassin's Creed Valhalla , which is scheduled to launch for both Xbox Series X and Xbox One this holiday season.

Microsoft says it will confirm multiple games that will use Smart Delivery to automatically give you the best version across all Xbox systems, so you should expect plenty of cross-generation titles. That said, the announcement also confirmed that all the titles on display will be Xbox Series X Optimized, with better resolutions and framerates, improved load times, and other benefits.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer gave us a little more context for what games may take the stage in a pair of followup tweets.I could speculate all day about games that have shown up on Xbox stages before that could show up again… but we're going to find out for sure in just a few hours, so I'll try to resist the impulse.

Even after this stream is over, we'll have many more like it to look forward to. Microsoft says Xbox 20/20 will be a series of "monthly moments" that will take place from now throughout the rest of the year, giving the company a regular way to share updates about work on Xbox Series X and upcoming Xbox Series X games .