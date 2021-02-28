How to live stream Canelo vs Yildirim fight for free and from anywhere today

A mere couple of months after his last fight, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez returns to the ring to further cement his status as the best super middleweight of the modern era, with a bout against unfancied Turkish hopeful Avni Yildirim.
Read our guide to getting a Canelo vs Yildirim live stream, and watch all the boxing action online from anywhere in the world. In short, sports streaming network DAZN has exclusive rights to show the fight in over 200 countries worldwide.
This title fight takes place at the Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami on Saturday, February 27.
The main card begins at: 8pm ET/ 5pm PT / 1am GMT / 12pm AEDT / 2pm NZDT, with Canelo and Yildirim's ring walks expected around 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 4am GMT / 3pm AEDT / 5pm NZDT.
Canelo's last fight saw him dispatch Brit fighter Callum Smith in devastating style to become the unified super middleweight champ.
The Mexican star now faces the somewhat unheralded mandatory challenger Yildirim, who comes into the fight off the back of a defeat to Anthony Dirrell a year ago.
Looking to extend his professional record to an incredible 55 victories, Canelo is the runaway favorite here as he looks to line up a lucrative summer showdown against Billy Joe Saunders - but can Yildirim upset those plans and pull off a major upset?
We've got all the info on how to live stream Canelo vs Yildirim, no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
- See also: most-watched shows of 2021 so far
- See also: watch Nomadland
- See also: Premier League live stream guide
Live stream Canelo vs Yildirim online with DAZN from anywhere
Specialist sports streaming service DAZN (pronounced "Da Zone") , is fast becoming one of the major players worldwide for broadcasting top tier boxing as well as Premier League, NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and F1 action in some regions.
This huge fight is the latest major sporting event to have been snapped up worldwide by the subscription service.
DAZN is a completely online service, with its broadcasts and on demand content available exclusively via the the DAZN app, as well as smart TVs, game consoles, connected devices, mobile, tablets and computers.
If you're new to DAZN, the platform is currently offering all sorts of different discounts depending on your region for fresh customers - and in some cases free trials.
We break down how you can get DAZN in some of the major regions below.
How to watch Canelo vs Yildirim online
DAZN
The Canelo vs Yildirim boxing match will be exclusively streamed on DAZN across multiple territories.
For those in the UK, you can pay £1.99 a month to get your dose of boxing content on DAZN UK with the main card beginning at 1am and Canelo and Yildirim expected in the ring at 4am on Sunday morning.
In the US, pay $19.99 a month for DAZN. Alternatively you can pay PPV through North American cable providers for $49.99. Main card starts at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, with Canelo vs Yildirim at 11pm ET / 8pm PT.
Those in Canada can sign up to DAZN for $20 a month, or get a yearly subscription for $150, getting a total discount of $90 a year. Canadian customers can also benefit from a one month free trial. Much like in the US, timings are 8pm ET / 5pm PT for the main card and 11pm ET / 8pm PT for the Canelo vs Yildirim fight.
If you're down under, Australian DAZN subscriptions cost $2.99 a month. You'll be able to tune in for the main card at 12pm AEDT, with the Canelo and Yildirim entering the ring at 3pm AEDT.
Live stream Canelo vs Yildirim from anywhere
ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days
If you're away from home for the Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim match, a VPN is your best option for tuning in to your local DAZN coverage.
These handy systems are 'Virtual Private Networks', and enable you to appear online as if you are somewhere else entirely. This method gives you a way to get around any geographical restrictions, so you can access all of your favorite streaming services just as if you were at home. We'd argue that ExpressVPN is the best VPN to go with, and is perfect for an Canelo vs Yildirim live stream.
There are three simple steps to follow:
1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49%. Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too.
2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue.
3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!