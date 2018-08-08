The PES 2019 demo is live right now and you can get ready to head out onto the virtual pitch with this quick look at how to play and what you'll find inside. The full game is set to arrive on August 28, but there should be enough in the demo to keep you busy for a while. So without further ado, let's see what you need to know about how to download and play the PES 2019 demo on PS4, Xbox One and Steam.

When will the PES 2019 demo be released?

The PES 2019 demo goes live on Wednesday, August 8th. You can download it on PS4, Xbox One and Steam right now. Players are sharing their goals and impressions under the Twitter hashtag #PES2019demo. Check out this sweet strike below.

My first PES 2019 Goal:-) @officialpes #PS4share #PES2019DEMOhttps://t.co/NLf30rqw1m pic.twitter.com/Gxbfsti1wTAugust 7, 2018

How do I download the PES 2019 demo?

Once the PES 2019 demo goes live, simply go to the digital store on your platform of choice (only Steam is supported for PC), search for "PES 2019," select the demo, and start downloading. At the moment it doesn't look like Konami plans to let players pre-load the demo ahead of time, so you'll just have to wait for the whole thing to go live.

What platforms will the PES 2019 demo be available on?

You can download and play the PES 2018 demo on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. And it's free, so if you have more than one of those platforms you might as well download the demo on all of them so you can compare and contrast! Unfortunately, Konami has announced no plans for a Nintendo Switch version of the demo or full game at the moment.

What teams and stadiums will the PES 2019 demo feature?

You'll be able to try out 12 clubs from across Europe and South America in the PES 2019 demo. Here are the contenders:

FC Barcelona

Liverpool FC

FC Schalke 04

Inter

AC Milan

AS Monaco

CR Flamengo

São Paulo FC

SE Palmeiras

Colo-Colo

France

Argentina

And you can play in one of two stadiums:

Camp Nou

Veltins-Arena

What modes will be playable in the PES 2019 demo?

You can try out three flavors of football when the PES 2019 demo goes live: offline exhibition matches, offline co-op, and online quick matches. The competitive online matches weren't available in last year's demo, and PES is traditionally at its most thrillingly unpredictable - and deeply tactical - against human opposition. Better start practicing your goal celebrations now.



