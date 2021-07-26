Hot Wheels Unleashed will include the Turtle Van, Batmobile, and more crossover cars

A new trailer for Hot Wheels Unleashed reveals some of the crossover cars you'll be able to take to the track in the racing game.

The "Diecast Trailer" starts off with a sweeping look at some of the familiar Hot Wheels originals which have been recreated for virtual racing. Once the race begins (on a track featuring a giant plastic spider that blasts some very inconvenient webs at unlucky drivers) we see an Acceleracers Racing Drone - cue gleeful interjections from all the kids-at-heart who watched the Hot Wheels Acceleracers series when it came out in 2005.

The trailer goes beyond the canon of original Hot Wheels deep cuts to highlight some instantly recognizable crossover appearances: there's the new Batmobile model which came out in 2019, the DeLorean from Back to the Future (at first I thought it might just be a regular DeLorean, then I saw the huge thrusters on the back), the Turtle Van from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Snoopy atop his dog-house-turned-dragster.

Then there are a ton of real-world cars too, including the Fiat 500 and Audi Sport Quattro, but since my knowledge of cars ends at "how to jump-start my engine when I leave the dome light on overnight again, ya big dummy" I'm not quite as good at picking those ones out. All of these different cars won't just be for looks, either - the official site teases that they'll each come complete with their own unique attributes, and you'll be able to use the built-in Livery Editor to make your little metal-and-plastic ride truly your own.

On top of coming with a number of tracks inspired by real-world locations ( including a skatepark ), Hot Wheels Unleashed will also come complete with a Track Builder so you can lay down your own bright orange hairpin turns and loop-de-loops wherever the mood strikes you. Hot Wheels Unleashed is headed to PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S on September 30.