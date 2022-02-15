Horizon Forbidden West trophy list confirms two flying mount quests in game

The trophy list for Horizon Forbidden West has been shared online and has revealed that flying mounts are indeed in the game.

As shared by Powerpyx.com , Horizon Forbidden West contains 59 trophies, all of which can be achieved on any difficulty setting. Perhaps most interestingly though, the list contains one trophy that confirms a highly-anticipated feature is coming to the game.

As hinted at during the Horizon Forbidden West cinematic trailer, as well as leaked via an early review of the game, it looks as though Aloy will be able to mount flying machines . One of the trophies in the upcoming game is "completed 2 flying mount quests" which as you can imagine, can only be obtained once players complete two quests that require a flying mount.

This isn’t too much of a surprise considering the team at Guerrilla previously tried to incorporate this mechanic into the first game in the series Horizon Zero Dawn . Earlier this year, it was discovered that in Aloy’s original adventure she was able to jump on the back of a Glinthawk, however, this feature only appeared in early builds of the game and never made it to the final cut.

In other Horizon Forbidden West news, the upcoming game's accessibility options have been release ahead of release. In a post on the PlayStation blog by Guerrilla, it was revealed that Horizon Forbidden West accessibility options include Easy Loot and remappable controls. Not only this but players will also be able ot choose from five difficulty settings from Story Mode all the way up to Very Hard - this is also customizable too.