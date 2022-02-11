Horizon Forbidden West cinematic trailer is full of good dino vibes

The Horizon Forbidden West cinematic trailer will get you ready to walk a mile in Aloy's shoes - then hop on your pterosaur and soar away, because the ground is for suckers.

Rather than attempting to frame the grand narrative of Horizon Forbidden West in the space of just a minute, Sony and Guerrilla wisely opted to make this CGI trailer a brief introduction to the vibes. We follow Aloy from a cliffside encounter, through an underwater excursion, to a battle on a frozen lake, to a contemplative moment at the center of a stampede, to a grand vista of the dilapidated ruins of San Francisco.

The trailer ends with Aloy seeming to take flight upon a tamed pterosaur-like machine. It never outright shows her flying off, fist thrust triumphantly into the air like the kid from The NeverEnding Story, but the implication is strongly made . See what we meant about those vibes?

Wow, Horizon Zero Dawn has officially sold over 20 MILLION copies around the world across PS4 and PC! What an incredible achievement @Guerrilla, and a big thank you to our hugely supportive fans! Now, let's get ready to visit #HorizonForbiddenWest in a week... pic.twitter.com/OsG3jLY2fXFebruary 11, 2022 See more

PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst also revealed that the original Horizon Zero Dawn has now sold more than 20 million copies across its PC and PS4 versions, with more than a billion collective hours spent playing. Hulst was previously the managing director at Guerrilla Games throughout development on Horizon Zero Dawn, so it's only fair if he takes a little extra pride in that particular corner of his kingdom.