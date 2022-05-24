Hogwarts Legacy on PS5 will light up your controller depending on your house colour

Hogwarts Legacy will take full advantage of the PS5’s features, according to a new PlayStation-specific trailer.

There’s still a little while yet before Hogwarts Legacy will be available to play, but it’s never too early to get excited about it - especially when Sony shares all the unique features available to players if they decide to play the Harry Potter game on PS5 .

As revealed in a post on the official PlayStation blog (opens in new tab), players will get an extra layer of immersion if they experience the game on the next-gen PlayStation console. As explained in the post, Hogwarts Legacy will take advantage of the console’s 4K capabilities, haptic feedback, 3D audio, and more.

Perhaps one of the most exciting elements of Hogwarts Legacy on PS5 is the DualSense’s dynamic light bar, which, according to the post, will change color depending on your Hogwarts house. This means if you’re a Gryffindor, your light bar will show red and gold, Slytherin, green, Hufflepuff, yellow and black, and so on.

One of the most important assets to the students at the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is their wand, and Avalanche Software has spared no details when it came to putting the magic in players' hands. With the use of the console’s adaptive triggers, players will be able to cast spells left, right, and center in seamless combat.

There was also an emphasis on the PS5’s 3D audio which, in Hogwarts Legacy, promises to put players right at the heart of the wizarding world. Whilst making their way through Hogwarts, players will be able to hear the crackle of fire as they cast fire heavy spells, potions bubbling in a cauldron, and any other soundscapes from the locations they visit. Even without headphones, players can still get the immersive sound experience via the DualSense’s speaker.

Hogwarts Legacy is due to release 'Holiday 2022' on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X /S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.