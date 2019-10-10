Hitman developer IO Interactive is teaming up with Warner Bros. for a new game

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and IO Interactive are back in the business of making video game magic, after revealing they’re working on a new game together.

However, it won’t be a sequel to Hitman 2. While, the two studios have previously partnered on a handful of titles in the Hitman series, joining forces when IO and Square Enix broke up, this new game will focus on a ‘new universe’

In the official press release, Hakan Abrak, the CEO of IO says that the studio "has a proud history of creating compelling characters and universes for our players to enjoy—it’s in our DNA. As we embark on this exciting project to create a new universe for IOI together with Warner Bros., we’re currently looking for ambitious talent to join our team in our Copenhagen and Malmö studios for this extraordinary journey." So, it's definitely not Hitman 3, and it's clear IO Interactive is utilizing the full force of both their Swedish and Danish studios. Whatever the game is, it's going to be a big one.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment President David Haddad had similarly optimistic words about the studios' relationship: "we’re looking forward to partnering on this next endeavour to bring a new console and PC gaming experience to players globally.” The game division of Warner Bros. has published a vast library of games, including Batman: Arkham Asylum and Arkham City, the Mortal Kombat series, and a ton of Lego game titles.

There's no word on whether or not the project will be for next-gen consoles or today's consoles, but there's sure to be more information coming out in the near future.