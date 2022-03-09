Hidetaka Miyazaki says he was nervous about releasing Elden Ring

Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki reveals he felt anxiety surrounding the release of the highly anticipated FromSoftware game saying: "I never get used to it."

In an interview with Famitsu (via VGC ), Miyazaki said: "It’s the same for all past titles, not just this one, but it’s not a very pleasant time." The game developer then went on to say: "I’m sure I’m relieved, but I’m more anxious about it. I never get used to it."

Thankfully Miyazaki wasn’t alone during the game’s development as he points out himself in the same interview by praising his "excellent staff" at FromSoftware for "leaving (him to it)."

Elsewhere in the interview, Miyazaki also gave an insight into Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin's influence on the project by saying: "Martin’s lore has existed since the very early stages of development and has given us various inspirations."

Just in case you’ve been living under a rock for the last few months, Elden Ring was officially released a couple of weeks ago on February 25. Even before the game was released it quickly became Steam's most wishlisted game and when it did come out was met with glowing response. In our own Elden Ring review we gave it five stars and described it as: "Both a refinement and evolution of the Dark Souls formula." So Miyazaki had nothing to worry about.

In other Elden Ring news, a number of discoveries have been made by players as they make their way through the lands between. One player found a way to one shot bosses , while others have noticed small details within the game like how spell damage changes with the weather and that Rainbow Stones can help you judge fall damage.