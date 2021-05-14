Hideo Kojima meeting with Drive director Nicolas Winding Refn sparks speculation about next game

Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding director Hideo Kojima recently sat down with Drive director and accomplished film writer Nicolas Winding Refn for an extended chat which has sparked speculation and hopes of collaboration among Kojima Productions fans.

Kojima recently tweeted about his meeting with Refn, calling it an energizing two-and-a-half hour discussion. Kojima's personal assistant shared some more shots of the two working together in what looks like more than a friendly catch-up, and Refn later shared Kojima's tweet with a simple, "All we need is love."

本日の小島監督。Hideo Kojima today with @NicolasWR pic.twitter.com/D5cyM9OxzXMay 14, 2021 See more

Let's get one thing out of the way early: it's not at all strange for a prominent game developer with an outspoken love for films to sit down with a popular film writer and director. This could very well be a simple meeting of the minds, and not an indication of any sort of collaboration. Hell, I'd be worried for his health if a month went by and Kojima didn't have a chat with someone from films.

That said, Kojima has a history of tapping directors and actors in the film scene for his games – the Death Stranding credits, in particular, have more stars than the average city's nighttime view, including Refn as the face of Heartman – and you could reasonably argue that Refn's style is just offbeat enough to gel with Kojima Productions' standout weirdness. Death Stranding was shaped by the likes of Mads Mikkelsen, Guillermo del Toro, and plenty more, so it wouldn't be surprising for Kojima's next game to loop in folks like Refn.