Here's when you'll be able to play Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker will release on November 23, 2021.

Producer and director Naoki Yoshida confirmed the release date at this weekend's Digital Fan Festival 2021, alongside new information about the upcoming expansion.

We already knew of one job, the Sage, and we now know the second job that will be introduced with Endwalker is the Reaper, a "scythe-swinging melee DPS who calls upon an avatar from the Void to join them in close-quarter combat and can even serve as a host for their avatar". We also learned that male Viera will be added as a new playable race, joining the existing female Viera, too.

That's not all, either. New city Old Sharlayan was confirmed, along with new areas Labyrithos and Mare Lamentorum, tribe Loporrits, alliance raid series Myths of the Realm, and a mysterious new threat, The Magus Sisters.

Square Enix also revealed details of the Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker Collector’s Edition, a bundle containing a copy of Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker as a digital download and a host of goodies known as the Collector's Box – more on that in a second – for Windows or Mac for $200.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

For W10, Mac, PlayStation, and Steam players who want the game but not the goodies, they can pick up Endwalker's Digital Collector's Edition which includes all the in-game stuff but not the physical treats in the Collector’s Box for $60.

As for the Collector's Box? You can buy that as a standalone product for $140, or as part of the PC/Mac Collector's edition. It includes an Endwalker Special Art Box, an "expertly-crafted Paladin figure", 7.2 x 10.1-inch / 18.2cm x 25.7cm art collection and frame set, an Azem pin, and a 6.5-inch/16.5cm Loporrit plush toy.

The standalone box does not come with a copy of Endwalker, in-game bonus items, or pre-order bonuses, though, so be careful when making your purchase.

For the full details, head on over to the official website .

Pre-orderers will additionally secure a new Arion Mount, in-game item Menphina earring, a wind-up Porom Minion, and the Death Scythe: Reaper weapon, as well as early access, which is currently scheduled to begin on November 19, 2021.

Square Enix formally revealed Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker, the next major expansion for the studio's flagship MMORPG, last February . Endwalker is the successor to 2019's Shadowbringer.

Endwalker was revealed during a livestream which detailed a number of the upcoming expansion's key features, including a whole new story directly following the events of Shadowbringer.