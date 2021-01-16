Here's every Xbox console exclusive releasing in 2021

Microsoft has issued an update of every Xbox console exclusive scheduled to release in 2021.

"2021 will be a fantastic year to be an Xbox fan," Microsoft explained in a blog on the official Xbox website (thanks, VG24/7 ). "The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have launched, so we’re officially going full steam ahead into the next generation of gaming. Catch ya later, 2020!

"In 2021, creators around the world will tap deeper into the power of Xbox Series X|S and bring a massive variety of content to Xbox players. We anticipate this to be the most exciting generation yet for developers and players alike, with something for every kind of gamer."

The blog then details all that's "in store, both from our talented partners and our creative teams at Microsoft", listing all console exclusives coming to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

The full list of 2021 releases includes Adios, The Artful Escape, The Ascent, The Big Con, CrossfireX, Dead Static Drive, Echo Generation, ExoMecha, Exo One, The Gunk, Halo Infinite, The Last Stop, Lake, Little Witch in the Woods, The Medium, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Psychonauts 2, RPG Time, Sable, Scorn, She Dreams Elsewhere, Shredders, Song of Iron, Tunic, Twelve Minutes, Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy, Warhammer 40K: Darktide, Way to the Woods, and finally, The Wild at Heart.

Microsoft boss Phil Spencer recently told Xbox fans that the company is "working as hard as it can" to create enough Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles to satisfy demand. As you all know, chances to buy an Xbox Series X have been hard to come by of late.

“I get some people, ‘why didn’t you build more? Why didn’t you start earlier? Why didn’t you ship them earlier?’ I mean, all of those things,” Spencer said.“It’s really just down to physics and engineering. We’re not holding them back. We’re building them as fast as we can. We have all the assembly lines going. I was on the phone last week with Lisa Su at AMD, ‘how do we get more?’ So it’s something that we’re constantly working on. But it’s not just us: gaming has really come into its own in 2020.