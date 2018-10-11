Help the Golden Joystick Awards 2018 find the rising stars of streaming and broadcasting

Whether you're a fan of Fortnite or obscure Nintendo speedruns, streamers and broadcasters have become and integral part of gaming culture, and The Golden Joystick Awards 2018 want your help to honor the rising stars who deserve more recognition. We need your nominations for the best new talent in the world of streaming and broadcasting, and you can submit your selections today.

What are the conditions for entry?

Open to streamers and broadcasters on all platforms e.g. Twitch, YouTube, Mixer etc

The channel must be less than two years old on November 16th, 2018

We're hoping to hear from as broad a selection of streamers and broadcasters as possible, and will be paying special attention to those who are growing fast, who bring something new to the scene, and are committed to building a great community. This is your chance to celebrate the personalities who are doing everything they can to share their love of gaming and bring people together.

Are you a talented content creator who fits the bill? You can nominate yourself too.

How do you nominate your favorite streamer or broadcaster?

To submit someone for consideration just send us a tweet with the hashtag #bestnewstreamer, or add a comment on this article below. We need a short explanation (we're talking 40 words short) for your pick and a link to the channel.

You'll need to act fast. We're accepting submissions until midnight BST on Sunday the 14th of October. The final list of nominees will be chosen by a panel of journalists and broadcasters, and due to the expected volume of entries, no correspondence will be entered into. There's a potentially bewildering volume of new talents, and we hope your nominations can help us discover those deserving of more recognition.

The Golden Joystick Awards themselves will take place on November 16, 2018. It's an event where your vote really counts, letting you decide which of 2018's massive games deserve to be recognized and celebrated. In a year with games like God of War, Fortnite and Red Dead Redemption 2, it's going to be an epic battle. Voting is live now, and the ceremony itself will take place in London on November 16. For more details on voting, categories, news from the Golden Joysticks and more follow us on Twitter or Facebook .