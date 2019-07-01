Hearthstone's next expansion is Saviors of Uldum and adds 135 news cards

If your latest Zoo deck is getting a little stale, fear not, there's a Hearthstone expansion coming on August 6. Saviors of Uldum is a desert-themed set with a super catchy theme tune - seriously, you'll be singing it for days - and new gameplay mechanics to upset the whole meta.

For a start, there's a new Reborn keyword that makes minions with it return to life with 1 health left the first time they are defeated. There are Plague cards that promise powerful, board-sweeping effects, and new Quests cards that give players the chance to earn rewards for completing objectives.

You can get a more in-depth explanation of the new mechanics from developer Hadidjah Chamberlain below.

"Now that the magical floating city of Dalaran is firmly within his kleptomaniacal clutches, Arch-Villain Rafaam and his crew of notorious ne’er-do-wells have traveled south to Uldum - the land of hidden treasures, plagues, mummies, and (thanks to the League of E.V.I.L.’s arrival) mayhem," says Blizzard.

"Evil may be on the rise in the dusty deserts of Uldum, but hope is here in the form of the League of Explorers! Join Reno, Elise, Brann, and Sir Finley as they unearth treasures, battle bad guys, and take on the oh-so-simple task of saving the world."

Blizzard also revealed that a Saviors of Uldum solo adventure would be available in September.

If you want to get ahead of the game you can pre-purchase the new packs now. A 50 pack bundle will set you back $49.99 and get you a random golden Legendary card and the Elise Starseeker card back. Opt for the $79.99 80-pack Mega Bundle and you'll get those goodies plus the new playable Elise Starseeker Druid Hero.

