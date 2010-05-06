HAWX 2 announced, Top Gun references increase by 200%

Do you feel the need for speed? Do you have any tires that need kicking or fires about to be lit? Are you presently on the highway to the danger zone? If the answer was yes to any ofthese, please find a jet reference other than those made during the Reagan presidency. Like say, "HAWX 2 stealthily announced via early morning email." It's so easy!*



Above: Art, not a screenshot

Few details were given, mainly just the platform announcements and a release date of Fall 2010. Xbox 360, PS3 and PC versions are on the way, plus one for Wii, marking the sub-series' first appearance on Nintendo's machine.

I'm curious to know whether this will continue to run alongside the GRAW timeline or if it's planning on jumping ahead to coincide with Ghost Recon: Future Soldier. Considering the art showcases the F-22, a plane that's no longer in production for the US military, I have to assume they're not leaping ahead. Looks like their fictional 2014 is already outdated (lol!).

In all seriousness,HAWXwas a fantastic alternative to the long-running Ace Combat series. Both spin a forgettable story and attempt to make you care about the pilots inside the million-dollar planes, but in reality the aerial combat is the true star, and HAWX's unique third-person view and VR-style targeting made it feel different enough to warrant a second recurring jet franchise. Expect more during E3 2010 (June 15-17).

*Technically this is also an outdated reference, as stealth technology was widely implemented with theF-117, a plane that came to prominence in the early '80s. Accuracy is hilarious!

May 5, 2010