Kate Bishop targets a return to NYC for new Hawkeye comic

Kate Bishop is back in her own series ahead of her MCU debut in Disney Plus' Hawkeye, and she's heading back to her hometown of New York City.

Hawkeye: Kate Bishop #1 cover (Image credit: Jahnoy Lindsay (Marvel Comics))

In the upcoming limited series Hawkeye: Kate Bishop, writer Marieke Nijkamp and artist Enid Balám are ending her West Coast era despite "living her best Hawkeye life."

In an interview with Bustle , Nijkamp says Bishop is prompted to return to NYC after being invested to a "weird, murderous fancy resort [called Resert Chapiteau to] solve a mysterious jewel heist."

Kate Bishop was introduced in 2005's Young Avengers #1 as the daughter of a wealthy Manhattan family who endeavored to become a trained fighter after surviving a sexual assault. After seeing the Young Avengers in an early adventure, she ended up teaming with Cassie Lang to learn more about them - and eventually joined the team using purloined weaponry from Avengers mansion.

Bishop eventually gravitated to Hawkeye and his archery skills, and was given the name Hawkeye by Captain America due to Clint being dead at the time. Clint eventually came back to life, and endorsed her codename himself and they became a duo.

That team-up will be the center of the upcoming Disney Plus show Hawkeye, with Hailee Steinfeld as Kate and Jeremy Renner reprising his role as Clint.

Here's Enid Balám character sheets for Hawkeye: Kate Bishop:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Enid Balám (Marvel Comics)) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Enid Balám (Marvel Comics))

"I love Kate. I love her snark," says Nijkamp. "I love the way she jumps first and asks questions later, but somehow still always finds a way out. What a time to be a Best Hawkeye fan!"

Hawkeye: Kate Bishop #1 (of 5) goes on sale this November. The Hawkeye TV series debuts on November 24.

