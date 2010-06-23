Harry Potter heads to World War I

Daniel Radcliffe has been attached to star in the remake of 1930s war classic All Quiet On The Western Front .

Now having officially graduated from Hogwarts, with filming on the seven-tome, eight-film series complete after a decade-long span, Radcliffe is clearly wasting no time jumping into new projects.

But is a remake of such a much-loved film really the best move for the burgeoning actor?

Producer Ian Stokell thinks so. He tells Variety :

"Daniel brings a vulnerability and innocence to Paul. When we realised how much he loved the script we were really excited because we know he can tap into the delicate balance between intensity and believability that is critical for this demanding role."

The film will be based on Erich Marie Remarque’s celebrated novel about the First World War, which was first adapted by director Lewis Mileston in 1930. The flick won an Oscar for Best Picture.

Presumably Radcliffe will play Paul Bäumer, the young recruit who joins the German army during WWI, and is posted to the Western front where he fights not only the opposition, but the squalid conditions. Except Iraq nods aplenty.

Is this the right move for Radcliffe post- Harry ?